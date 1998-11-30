HDTV Brings Great Expectations at Birth

With high-definition television just a few weeks old, you

can't blame its backers for monitoring its progress to see whether the new technology will

thrive. But most believe that HDTV must go through a series of growing pains before it can

live up to anyone's expectations.

The consumer press hasn't tried to hide its skepticism

about the new product category, decrying the high prices of the first-generation

digital-TV hardware and the dearth of HDTV programming. But those who have seen the 10

years of progress leading up to the technology's launch said it's too soon to become

discouraged.

"We have to look at the end-game," when

broadcasters, cable and direct-broadcast satellite will offer all of their programming in

digital or HDTV, said Gary Shapiro, president of the Consumer Electronics Manufacturers

Association. "Let's not judge this baby too hastily while it's learning to

crawl."

He was speaking at the Dawn of Digital conference two weeks

ago in Washington, D.C, sponsored by the Broadcasting and Cable Publishing Group (a

sister company to Multichannel News).

More than 40 terrestrial-television stations across the

country began voluntarily airing digital programming in the past month -- a sign that the

technology should receive more than cursory support from the broadcast industry. Federal

Communications Commission chairman William Kennard said he had originally expected only 20

stations to participate in the first round.

And a number of television manufacturers have started to

ship high-definition monitors, digital tuners and integrated HDTV sets in limited

quantities.

Hundreds of millions of dollars have gone into research and

development for HDTV, and there's no question that the players hope to recoup their

investment as quickly as possible. But many believe that trying to push HDTV too soon

could end up causing more harm than good.

DON'T OVERPROMISE

In the case of HDTV, the phrase, "Buyer beware,"

can't be overemphasized. Not only is first-generation digital-television hardware

expensive, but it's almost sure to be obsolete within a year or two, at least for cable

subscribers.

That's because today's digital televisions aren't

cable-ready when it comes to HDTV signals. And they don't even include the digital

interfaces that would allow digital-cable boxes to send HDTV signals to digital TVs or

tuners.

In the past several weeks, the consumer-electronics, cable,

DBS, computer and motion-picture industries have moved closer to reaching consensus on a

new digital interface that would allow next-generation digital-cable boxes to hook up to

future-generation digital-television sets.

But until those sets are available, industry players want

to make sure that consumers don't become disillusioned with HDTV before it even gets out

of the starting gate.

"We all have to be very adroit about not

overpromising," Thomson Consumer Electronics vice president Bruce Babcock said.

The Cable Telecommunications Association (CATA) recently

issued a booklet, called "Straight Talk on Digital Television," which operators

can send to their customers. The brochure warns cable subscribers against buying HDTV sets

today, and it addresses the differences between digital cable, digital broadcasting and

digital satellite.

The CATA brochure also attempts to clear up the perception

that analog broadcasts will disappear by the year 2006. Although that date is a government

goal, even government officials admitted that it's unlikely that there will be enough

digital televisions in consumers' homes to justify a complete switch that soon.

In light of the hype surrounding HDTV's launch, it's

important to note that HDTV won't make analog TVs obsolete, said Bill Simms, president of

sales for Zenith Electronics Corp. "American consumers will buy tens of millions of

analog TVs in the years ahead."

The government stands to gain from a quick transition to

digital television because once the transition is complete, it can reclaim the spectrum

that had been used for analog-television broadcasting and auction it off.

But even the FCC wants to make sure that consumers know

what they're getting into when they buy an early HDTV model. Kennard said the FCC plans to

issue a consumer bulletin addressing issues such as digital-cable compatibility.

Yet some consumers have been so enamored by the new

technology that they couldn't wait another day for it -- whether or not there was any HDTV

programming to watch.

Dow Stereo, a San Diego-based retailer that caters to early

adopters of new audio/video technology, has already sold a number of HDTV monitors, even

though San Diego stations are not expected to air their first digital broadcasts for

another year.

According to Dow Stereo spokesman Tom Campbell, the first

customer to buy an HDTV-ready monitor took out a naval credit union loan to pay for it.

CABLE ON THE SIDELINES

By next November, 50 percent of all U.S. households should

have access to a digital-terrestrial-broadcast signal, according to CEMA figures. And as

early as May, 30 percent should be within range of a digital signal.

To watch digital-broadcast TV in the earliest markets,

however, most households need off-air antennae, because the signals are not likely to be

delivered by cable in the short term.

A few MSOs -- most notably Cablevision Systems Corp. --

have talked about delivering the digital-broadcast signal by sending the cable directly to

subscribers' digital televisions. But most are waiting for issues like digital interfaces

and digital must-carry to be resolved first.

Operators are also waiting until their systems are upgraded

to digital and they have a good supply of HDTV-capable digital set-tops. Mass-produced

HDTV-compatible set-top boxes may be a year away, but interim solutions are expected early

next year.

Scientific-Atlanta Inc., for example, plans to ship an

HDTV-capable version of its Explorer 2000 digital set-top sometime in the first quarter of

next year, according to William Wall, S-A's technical director of subscriber networks.

Instead of including the IEEE 1394 digital interface, it

will have analog, component-video outputs to hook up to HDTV sets or to digital tuners

with component-video inputs.

Depending upon the volumes ordered, the set-top will be

priced in the $1,000 range.

"This is not going to be a cheap box," Wall

admitted, although it's still less expensive than the broadcast tuners and HDTV sets that

are currently on the market.

Some cable operators plan to pass on the cost of the boxes

to the relatively small number of customers who request an interim HDTV solution next

year. That number is expected to be small because the customers will have to meet several

criteria, including: owning a digital television or tuner; living in a market where

digital broadcasts have already begun airing; and having a cable provider that has already

upgraded to digital video.

S-A will probably build a few-thousand interim set-tops,

Wall estimated. He added that the vendor is already negotiating with a couple of MSOs for

the interim boxes.

"We wouldn't have built them otherwise," he said.

Wall said the cable and electronics industries are still

working through long-term compatibility issues, such as how cable companies will be able

to overlay graphics onto digital televisions. In a digital environment, he said, such

graphics delivery requires more functionality, both on the part of the television set and

the cable set-top box.

It will probably be late next year before digital set-top

boxes incorporating IEEE 1394 digital interfaces are delivered, Wall predicted,

considering the fact that there's a one-year development cycle. The cable and

consumer-electronics industries have not yet completely agreed on the copy-protection

specifications that they will build into the digital interfaces.

Some fear that a lack of copy protection could stall the

rollout of digital television indefinitely, claiming that Hollywood studios are reluctant

to release digital movies that can be copied over and over again with no signal

degradation. Because of their early windows, pay-per-view and video-on-demand movies are

the products most likely to be held back if copy-protection standards are not forthcoming.

TVN Entertainment Corp. plans at least one channel of PPV

in HDTV next year, according to chairman and CEO Stu Levin. "Any issues related to

product encryption would have to be settled before launch," he said.

Home Box Office -- which will deliver its first HDTV feed

in March to U.S. Satellite Broadcasting subscribers who own compatible digital televisions

-- plans to use copy protection in the future. But according to Bob Zitter, HBO's senior

vice president of technology operations, the premium-movie network has the programming

rights to air in HDTV next March, whether or not copy protection has been deployed by

then.

Zitter said HBO is supportive of any copy-protection

standard that will allow its viewers to record a single copy of its programs. (Digital

recorders capable of copying HDTV signals have not yet been developed.)

Without digital copy protection, Zitter said, consumers

might be able to distribute digital signals over the Internet one day, threatening

revenues for services such as HBO.

"That's not technically facing us today," he

added, "but it could be a possibility not too many years from now."

Television manufacturers are waiting to build digital

interfaces into their products, although many have committed to doing so once the

standards are finalized. Sharp Electronics Corp., for example, included an expansion port

on its first digital tuner, which can be upgraded to include the IEEE 1394 interface once

it's available.

First-generation digital-television receivers are not

digital-cable-compatible because they don't incorporate QAM (quadrature amplitude

modulation), the modulation scheme used by digital-cable boxes and cable modems. The 8-VSB

(vestigial-sideband) modulation scheme used by broadcasters takes up more bandwidth than

QAM.

"We didn't see any reason why they shouldn't have had

QAM from this year," Wall said. Even though conditional-access and other

interoperability issues still need to be addressed before televisions across the country

receive HDTV premium and PPV signals from cable-ready digital TVs, QAM-ready TVs would

still allow cable operators to deliver digital-broadcast signals more efficiently.