HBOs Sopranos Screenings Are Hot Tickets

Previews of upcoming episodes of TheSopranos appear

to be the hottest ticket in town, and not just among trade insiders.

Over the past two months, Home Box Office has hosted about

two-dozen public screenings of the season's hottest television drama, with guest

lists varying market to market.

At a Mall of America event in Minneapolis earlier this

month, TheSopranos sneak preview was open to the public, HBO north-central

regional corporate-affairs manager Cheryl Procter said.

"It's a very hot show," she noted.

"This was an opportunity for us to encourage tune-in and to take advantage of the

momentum" that TheSopranos is enjoying from its Golden Globe Awards.

Sopranos newcomer David Proval, who plays Richie

Aprille, attended the Minneapolis screening, as well as others hosted by the

network's north-central region. Local radio listeners had a chance to win dinner with

Proval the night of the screening. Cable affiliates also used the dinner with Proval as a

reward for top-selling agents of HBO, Procter said.

Tony Soprano wanna-bes attended the event dressed in style

for the chance to win $250 in a look-alike contest held at the America Live bar in the

Mall of America, which hosted the screening.

Procter put to rest any thought that TheSopranos'

appealmight be regional. "In the good old Midwest, this show is hot,"

she said.

A recent screening in Miami Beach, Fla., attracted 410

people, including the mayor, cable affiliates and local celebrities. Each of the five Sopranos

cast members who came to the event received a key to the city, as well as heavy applause

each time the actor appeared on screen.

This isn't to say that the show doesn't resonate

particularly strongly with HBO fans in New Jersey.

Last month, HBO hosted a preview of the season premiere at

a large Italian restaurant in West Orange called The Pleasantdale Chateau. The event

hosted more than 400 VIPs, including mayors and police officials from local towns that

were used for the show.

According to manager of corporate affairs and affiliate

public relations Suzanne Pinto, HBO also invited people who live in the North Caldwell,

N.J., homes that serve as the location for the series.

The guests were excited to attend the screening of The

Sopranos, which some told Pinto "was the only TV series where New Jersey is the

star of the show." She added that the New Jersey screening was held primarily as a

thank you to people who worked to help production go smoothly.

In other East Coast markets, such as Philadelphia, events

were tailored more to the general public, through radio and online promotions that gave

away tickets to the screening.

HBO West Coast regional manager of corporate affairs David

Castro has held six Sopranos-themed events over the past two months, designed to

serve both as consumer promotions and as sales incentives for cable affiliates.

"We had packed houses for each of these," Castro

said, calling attendees "mini-fan clubs" of the show.

Even though most screenings were held in restaurants or

clubs where talking was to be expected, the audience quieted down and paid attention to

the show, Castro and other regional managers said.

While TheSopranos screenings are the hot

ticket today, the series is not the first that HBO has promoted through local screenings.

According to vice president of corporate affairs Henry Gomez, the premium network hosts

about 100 screenings per year for its series, documentaries and original films.

Castro said his region hosted Sex and the City

parties for singles at upscale bars last year, which generated a lot of local press for

the show.

While HBO does not typically sign new customers at the

local screenings, Castro said, the consumer feedback for The Sopranos was

overwhelming. "We had a lot of people who told us they'd now be interested in

getting HBO," he added, "and others told us they'd never had HBO and TheSopranos was the reason they do."

Not only consumers who are caught up in the show. "We

understand there are CSRs [customer-service representatives] who get together to have Sopranos

screening parties," Southeast and Caribbean regional manager of corporate affairs Pat

Conner said.