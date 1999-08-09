HBOs Dandridge Movie Is Berry Good

Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Home Box Office's latest

biographical drama, is a touching portrait of the glamorous but troubled black movie

actress and nightclub singer who rose to stardom in the 1950s.

This project took six years to reach fruition, largely due

to the efforts of Halle Berry, its shining star and one of five co-executive producers.

They and director Martha Coolidge obviously took great

pains to recreate the stylish fashions and music of the 1940s and 1950s as the backdrop

for the bleaker black-and-white and black-and-blue story threads woven into the drama.

If there's a flaw, it's shoehorning too much within the

first 30 minutes: the young Dandridge Sisters' act at the Cotton Club; Dorothy falling in

love with and marrying one of the famous tap-dancing Nicholas Brothers; and the birth of

their daughter, whose mental retardation leads Harold Nicholas to abandon his family.

Perhaps due to cramming all of that in, Berry herself

doesn't truly generate electricity until the film's second half -- except in a brief early

scene during which young Dorothy is sexually traumatized by her mother's lesbian lover.

Dandridge's singing career is launched by music manager

Earl Mills, whose portrayal by Brent Spiner is this poignant drama's other strong

performance.

Despite getting star billing at top venues like the Riviera

in Las Vegas, Dandridge must endure racial discrimination that continues even after she

reaches her pinnacle -- the title role in 1954 all-Negro movie Carmen Jones, which

earned her the first "Best Actress" Oscar nomination for a black performer.

Dandridge's poor taste in men -- as demonstrated by her

ill-fated affair with egotistical CarmenJones director Otto Preminger and

her marriage to an abusive nightclub owner who ruins her financially -- puts her career in

a downward spiral.

In this script, by Shonda Rhimes and Scott Abbott, it

appears that Mills should have been Dandridge's love interest, but it's based on Mills'

book.

It's Mills who guides her career until a disagreement ends

their partnership. Later, he returns and seemingly succeeds in getting her off alcohol and

drugs and on the comeback trail, until she -- like another '50s glamour girl, Marilyn

Monroe -- dies suddenly in 1962 of an apparent drug overdose.

HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge will bow Aug. 21

at 9 p.m.