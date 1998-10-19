HBO Taps GIs Digital System For HDTV

San Diego -- Home Box Office has selected General

Instrument Corp.'s digital-television system to transmit the network's

high-definition television feeds when it launches its HDTV service early next year, GI

said.

Developed by GI's Satellite Data Network Systems unit,

the technology will compress and multiplex standard-definition signals, as well as HDTV

signals.

GI also said the CBS television network will use GI's

"DigiCipher II" end-to-end system as it converts from analog to digital

network-signal distribution.