HBO Taps GIs Digital System For HDTV
By Staff
San Diego -- Home Box Office has selected General
Instrument Corp.'s digital-television system to transmit the network's
high-definition television feeds when it launches its HDTV service early next year, GI
said.
Developed by GI's Satellite Data Network Systems unit,
the technology will compress and multiplex standard-definition signals, as well as HDTV
signals.
GI also said the CBS television network will use GI's
"DigiCipher II" end-to-end system as it converts from analog to digital
network-signal distribution.
