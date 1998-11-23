HBO Scores with Winchell Bio Flashback

Home Box Office's Winchell stands out as a

biographical drama about one of the founding fathers of gossip and tabloid journalism,

Walter Winchell, and as a variation on "the buddy film."

In looking back at his 30-year career as a powerful

columnist for the Hearst chain's New York Daily Mirror, the movie does a great job

at re-creating the look and sound of Winchell's era, from the antique cars and big-band

music to the Stork Club.

Already the most popular -- and feared -- newspaper

columnist, Winchell (Stanley Tucci)

becomes even more powerful when he gets a weekly radio slot

on NBC Radio's Lucky Strike Hour. His staccato radio delivery stuns the cigarette

sponsor's "suits," and his "dots and dashes" writing irks his editor,

but his fans love the wordsmith's unique style.

Along the way, he angers many powerful people, but he also

becomes pals with some, most notably President Franklin D. Roosevelt (nicely portrayed

here by Christopher Plummer).

When, at FDR's urging, he takes on Adolf Hitler and reports

that Jews are being killed by the Nazis, Winchell runs into a buzz saw because his boss,

William Randolph Hearst, fears that the crusade will hurt his German business interests.

Hearst (Kevin Tighe) comes across as sleazy and conniving in this drama.

Winchell, of course, is vindicated once Hitler invades

Poland.

Winchell zealously exposes the indiscretions of the rich

and famous, but he keeps his own secrets. He beds many budding actresses in his St. Moritz

hotel room, notably Dallas Wayne, whose portrayal by Glenne Headly is annoying at first,

but later proves touching.

If Tucci is the heart of this drama as Winchell, Paul

Giamatti, as ace ghostwriter Harold Klurfeld, is its soul. It's interesting to see how the

coldhearted Winchell gets his scoops, but it's Giamatti who makes us care what happens to

him, especially as his star power begins to dim.

That decline starts in 1951, when the Stork Club refuses to

serve singer Josephine Baker, who later blames Winchell for not helping her. The New

York Post plays that up to discredit him.

In 1963, he loses his main pulpit when the Mirror folds.

Years later, at a reunion with his

writers, Winchell finally acknowledges his respect for

Klurfeld's talent. (Scott Abbott's screenplay is based on Klurfeld's book.)

HBO's Winchell, which bowed Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., will

repeat six times through Dec. 11.