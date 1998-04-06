HBO, RadioShack Back PrimeStar Promotion

RadioShack stores across the country last weekend began

marketing PrimeStar Inc.'s most ambitious consumer offer to date.

In an effort to drive up PrimeStar's subscriber numbers,

the weeklong campaign ties into the publicity surrounding the 12-part HBO miniseries From

the Earth to the Moon, which makes its debut this Sunday night.

PrimeStar has dubbed the promotion, which starts Saturday

and runs through April 11, "The Best Offer from Here to the Moon." First-time

subscribers who pay a $99 installation fee (after rebate) receive a free month of

PrimeValue programming, a free month of three-channel HBO and a PrimeFinder remote

control, plus $60 in pay-per-view movie coupons and a $25 RadioShack gift certificate.

Also included is an exclusive HBO sweatshirt commemorating the lunar miniseries, which

runs consecutive Sundays through May 10. PrimeStar values the giveaway at $300.

"This campaign marks the first of many aggressive

marketing efforts for the new PrimeStar Inc.," said Denny Wilkinson, senior vice

president of marketing and programming. "As a single national entity, we can take

advantage of our strong nationwide distribution arm and execute a campaign to offer the

same packages and services in all regions of the country."

Rick Borinstein, senior vice president of merchandising at

RadioShack, said PrimeStar and RadioShack are backing the offer with major promotional and

advertising muscle. PrimeStar kicked off the effort with an ad last Friday in USA Today.

The PrimeStar promotion also won the front cover of a

multipage advertising insert that RadioShack ran in 42 million newspapers yesterday. The

following two pages were also devoted to what Borinstein referred to as "reception

devices," including the Digital Satellite System, a PrimeStar competitor, and off-air

antennas.

RadioShack stores "are all decked out" for the

promotion, said Borinstein, with special signing created jointly with PrimeStar. "We

think it's absolutely headed for a grand slam," he added.