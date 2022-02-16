HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’ Gets Second Season Renewal

HBO Max has renewed its superhero-themed series Peacemaker for a second season days before the show’s first-season finale, said the network.

The series, which stars John Cena and is based on a character from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, will end its eight-episode first season on February 17, said network officials. Peacemaker follows the exploits of a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it, said network officials.

The series is executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller. “The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker, said HBO Max head of original programming Sarah Aubrey in a statement. “He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world.”

Peacemaker also stars Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.