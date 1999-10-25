HBO Documentary Tells It Like It Is

Throughout a 30-plus-year career as a sportscaster, Howard

Box Office's new documentary on the maverick ex-lawyer keeps true to that axiom.

Although mainly a tribute to the man whom at the peak of

his career, in the late 1970s, was one of the most famous people in the United States, Howard

Cosell:Telling It Like It Is isn't afraid to shy away from Cosell's

controversial or bombastic side.

That bombast was there even early in his career. The

documentary devotes a good deal of time to Cosell's rise from host of a show starring

Little Leaguers to the country's pre-eminent boxing announcer.

Robert Lipsyte of The New York Times recalls Cosell

using his tape recorder "like a battering ram" to "slug his way into the

group" while covering the New York Mets' inaugural season for WABC radio.

It also offers insights into Cosell's early life

growing up as a Jewish kid in Brooklyn, and how that influenced the attitudes he brought

with him into the booth.

For example, the documentary explains how the

discrimination Cosell experienced in his own life -- both as a Jewish kid in the

neighborhood and as someone tagged by ABC executives as too ethnic to make it on TV --

influenced the way he covered racial issues in sports in the 1960s.

Cosell was the first to call Muhammad Ali by his Muslim

name following his conversion to Islam, and he also stood up for the fighter when he

refused to be drafted to fight in Vietnam. He also railed against baseball's

reluctance to hire black managers in the 1960s.

"I don't think he had the answers, but he

understood the problem and he asked questions that gave a young athlete like myself enough

space to say what I felt," recalled 1968 Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith,

explaining why he sought out Cosell for an interview following his famous "Black

Power" salute on the medal stand.

It also points out the irony behind the offhand comment

that almost unmade Cosell -- his early 1980s description of Washington Redskins wide

receiver Alvin Garrett as a "little monkey" -- noting that it wasn't the

first time he used the description and playing a highlight of Cosell using the same phrase

to describe a white Denver Broncos player in 1972.

Many of the subjects of this interview-driven program --

ranging from Cosell's daughters, to ABC Sports executives, to famous friends like Ali

and comedian Billy Crystal -- reveal the mixed emotions people had about Cosell.

But the two most revealing interview subjects were his

longtime ABC colleagues, Frank Gifford and Al Michaels, who seem to still have some

fondness for the man even after he trashed them in his memoir.

"He was the omniscient, all-knowing, all-seeing eye of

the viewer," Michaels reflected. "He really carved out a role that had not

existed in this business and I'm not sure even exists to this day."

Howard Cosell: Telling It Like It Is bows on HBO

Monday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m.