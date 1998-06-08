HBO Claims 46.7M Total Viewers for Earth

Los Angeles -- Home Box Office's From the Earth to

the Moon cumulatively attracted 46.7 million viewers in 25.5 million homes during its

six-week run, network officials said last week.

Each week's presentation of the $68 million miniseries

drew weekly cumulative viewership of 16 million homes, with more than 26 million actual

viewers looking at some part of that week's shows, according to Nielsen Media

Research data supplied by HBO. On average, HBO subscribers watched nine of the 12 parts of

From the Earth to the Moon, according to the premium service.

However, HBO didn't release specific household ratings

for its miniseries, which aired April 5 to May 10. Tom Hanks served as executive producer

for the miniseries, as well as directing one part, writing and acting in another and

co-writing other parts.

The first two parts of From the Earth to the Moon

aired during a free preview weekend, during which roughly 200,000 people called an 800

number for new subscribers during the show's debut -- four times the average total

new-subscriber calls during a preview. The World Wide Web site for the miniseries has

received 2 million page views to date.

From the Earth to the Moon sparked a controversy

earlier this year that may reverberate later on. The broadcast networks and USA Network

urged the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences not to permit HBO to submit From

the Earth to the Moon in the miniseries category for an Emmy Award. But in April, ATAS

ruled that the programming could compete as a miniseries, prompting some veiled threats

that the broadcasters might go so far as to drop out of the Emmys.