HBO Bids Adieu to Wimbledon

After a quarter-century of coverage, Home Box Office will

not renew its contract to carry Wimbledon tennis after this year.

The network is in the final year of a five-year, $40

million deal for early round, weekday cable telecasts from the prestigious international

tennis tournament. NBC owns the final-round games.

HBO executives were attending the event in England and not

reachable for comment. But network sources said HBO wanted to refresh its current

programming schedule.

The event has performed consistently over the its 25-year

history, averaging around a 1 to 2 rating. This year's first-week coverage generated a 2.1

rating, up from a 2 in the same period last year.

The Wimbledon cable rights are sure to be a hot property

for a number of networks.

Fox Sports said it has already expressed an interest in

obtaining the cable portion for Fox Sports Net, while ESPN said it would be interested in

obtaining the cable package if it is indeed available.

USA Network admitted that the Wimbledon cable package was

attractive programming, but it would not comment on whether it would make a bid. USA

currently carries early round coverage of the U.S. Open and French Open tennis

tournaments.