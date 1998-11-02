HBO Acquires Sanders Reruns

Los Angeles -- Home Box Office has acquired exclusive

rights to 90 episodes of The Larry Sanders Show from Columbia TriStar Television

Distribution, for a three-year period starting in September 1999, officials said last

week.

The acerbic series, starring Garry Shandling -- which ended

its six-season run on HBO this past May -- is already airing on HBO's new multiplex

channel, Signature, under the pay service's original agreement for the show. It has

been stripped in primetime.

It's unclear if the series will remain on Signature,

formerly HBO3, once the new license agreement kicks in next September, an HBO spokesman

said.

"The Larry Sanders Show is a signature series

for HBO," said Chris Albrecht, president of HBO Original Programming, in a prepared

statement. "Garry Shandling and his gifted team produced an insightful, consistently

hilarious comedy that couldn't have been seen anywhere else on TV, so I'm

delighted that we'll continue to bring this brilliant series to our viewers."