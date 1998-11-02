HBO Acquires Sanders Reruns
By Staff
Los Angeles -- Home Box Office has acquired exclusive
rights to 90 episodes of The Larry Sanders Show from Columbia TriStar Television
Distribution, for a three-year period starting in September 1999, officials said last
week.
The acerbic series, starring Garry Shandling -- which ended
its six-season run on HBO this past May -- is already airing on HBO's new multiplex
channel, Signature, under the pay service's original agreement for the show. It has
been stripped in primetime.
It's unclear if the series will remain on Signature,
formerly HBO3, once the new license agreement kicks in next September, an HBO spokesman
said.
"The Larry Sanders Show is a signature series
for HBO," said Chris Albrecht, president of HBO Original Programming, in a prepared
statement. "Garry Shandling and his gifted team produced an insightful, consistently
hilarious comedy that couldn't have been seen anywhere else on TV, so I'm
delighted that we'll continue to bring this brilliant series to our viewers."
