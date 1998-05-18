Hayes to Add USB to Cable Modems
By Staff
Atlanta -- Hayes Microcomputer Products Inc. will work with
Intel Corp. to add a USB (universal serial bus) to its line of cable modems. The
arrangement was described Tuesday as a letter of intent between Hayes and Intel.
Intel used last week's National Show in Atlanta to
show off its first stab at a USB-outfitted cable modem. USB is an important development
for cable operators because when it becomes pervasive, it will mean that modems can be
seamlessly plugged into personal computers without the need for Ethernet-card
installations.
"The incorporation of USB technology into the cable
modem reduces the time and cost associated with the installation of a unit into the PC,
and it will help to accelerate the adoption of cable modems," said Ali Sarabi,
emerging-products general manager for Intel's Architecture Labs.
Hayes executives said they're hopeful for a
"broad cable-modem strategy," which includes retail distribution via its
recently named partner, ComputerCity, by the fourth quarter.
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.