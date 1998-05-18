Hayes to Add USB to Cable Modems

Atlanta -- Hayes Microcomputer Products Inc. will work with

Intel Corp. to add a USB (universal serial bus) to its line of cable modems. The

arrangement was described Tuesday as a letter of intent between Hayes and Intel.

Intel used last week's National Show in Atlanta to

show off its first stab at a USB-outfitted cable modem. USB is an important development

for cable operators because when it becomes pervasive, it will mean that modems can be

seamlessly plugged into personal computers without the need for Ethernet-card

installations.

"The incorporation of USB technology into the cable

modem reduces the time and cost associated with the installation of a unit into the PC,

and it will help to accelerate the adoption of cable modems," said Ali Sarabi,

emerging-products general manager for Intel's Architecture Labs.

Hayes executives said they're hopeful for a

"broad cable-modem strategy," which includes retail distribution via its

recently named partner, ComputerCity, by the fourth quarter.