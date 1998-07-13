Hatch: Microsoft Eyes Cable Domination

Washington -- Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Orrin

Hatch (R-Utah) said last Tuesday that he believes that evidence is mounting that Microsoft

Corp. is attempting to dominate the Internet-access business through cable and related

investments.

"This is a matter of great concern -- much more than

the browser ever was," Hatch said, referring to Microsoft's Web-browser

imbroglio with Netscape Communications Corp. that triggered a Department of Justice

antitrust complaint against the software giant.

Hatch, speaking at a hearing of the Judiciary Subcommittee

on Antitrust, Business Rights and Competition, pointed to Microsoft's purchase of

WebTV Networks; to its investments in Comcast Corp. and the Road Runner high-speed-data

service for a combined $1.6 billion; and to software deals for advanced cable set-top

boxes as clear indications of Microsoft's designs.

"The result is that Microsoft has a significant stake

in and/or partnership with each of the major U.S. cable operators," Hatch said.

A Microsoft spokesman did not return a reporter's

call.

AT&T chairman C. Michael Armstrong, whose company is

buying Tele-Communications Inc. for an announced $48 billion, said the future TCI, under

his command, would have open set-top standards.

"We will absolutely continue to support an

open-systems approach," Armstrong said, adding that even Internet-service rival

America Online Inc. could purchase high-speed access from AT&T's @Home Network

service.

"They could subscribe and get that," Armstrong

said, at a later point in the hearing. "It would be absolutely silly for that to be a

closed system."

Time Warner Inc. president Richard Parsons said he was

concerned about Microsoft's power, but he promised that no one company would gain

control over cable's set-top operating system.

Hatch, who supports the DOJ's antitrust suit, said he

was concerned that Microsoft will use its computer-operating-system monopoly to gain

control of the Internet-access business.

"What I am struck by is the apparent push by Microsoft

to control this platform for Internet access, in addition to control of the PC [personal

computer] desktop, which they already have," Hatch said.

John Marselle, president of Microsoft rival Sun

Microsystems Inc.'s federal-procurement division, agreed with Hatch.

"They are going to try to own that market,"

Marselle said, adding that a cable box with open standards meant more opportunity for Sun.