Harron Deal in N.H. Is Opportunity for Execs

Frazer, Pa. -- Harron Communications Corp.'s

purchase of Community TV Corp. in Laconia, N.H., will also satisfy the desires of two

Harron senior officers to be cable owners.

Harron plans to split the Community systems, with the

southern New Hampshire properties coming under Harron. The other systems, representing

about one-half of the 57,000 subscribers, will come under a new company partly owned and

operated by Harron chief financial officer Jack Quigley and senior vice president Greg

Raymond.

A key reason for structuring the deal that way is because

the northern New Hampshire systems fall within the Grade B contours of Harron-owned

WMTW-TV in Portland, Maine, Raymond said. Although Harron will be a "significant

investor" in the new company, to be called MetroCast Cablevision, the deal will be

set up to pass muster under cable-broadcast cross-ownership rules, Raymond said.

Raymond also said, though, that he and Quigley "have

kind of wanted to go out and start something up," so the deal came at an opportune

time. He said MetroCast will be looking to expand beyond the 30,000 subscribers that it

will pick up in this deal, either in New Hampshire or elsewhere.

For the time being, the Harron executives are occupied with

closing the Community TV deal and an agreement to buy Auburn Cablevision Inc.'s

14,200-subscriber system in Auburn, N.Y. Raymond said the new company will be based

alongside Harron in Frazer, Pa., but he and Quigley will be "deleting some full-time

duties" there.

The Community deal also signals a new willingness by Harron

to expand a cable business that it considered selling a few years ago.