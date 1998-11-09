Hamed Fight Notches Record Rating

New York -- Home Box Office's Oct. 31

"Prince" Naseem Hamed-Wayne McCullough fight earned a season-high 12.8 rating

for its World Championship Boxing series, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The previous high was a 12 rating for HBO's June 13

Oscar De La Hoya-Patrick Charpentier event.

The lackluster fight, which Hamed won by unanimous

decision, marked the sixth straight World Championship Boxing show that has

recorded double-digit ratings.

"In one short year, [Hamed] has established himself as

the fastest-rising newcomer on the American boxing scene," said Lou DiBella, senior

vice president of programming for HBO Sports, in a prepared statement.

"Love him or hate him, [Hamed] compels you to watch

him, and he is putting boxing on the radar screen for a new generation of fans,"

DiBella added.