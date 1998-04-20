GTE Wants FCC to Speed ADSL Service Nationally

GTE Corp., moving sooner than expected toward announcing

its wide-scale rollout of ADSL technology, is pursuing a new, federal regulatory strategy

aimed at speeding up access for its high-speed-data service faster than the locally based

telco initiatives seen so far.

The company said last week that it would introduce

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line services from approximately 300 central offices

across some 34 market clusters in 16 states by year's end, with several markets

getting under way as early as June.

"This is the largest application of ADSL technology in

the nation," said John Appel, president of GTE Network Services, the company's

local-exchange-carrier operating unit.

Rather than applying for individual tariffs at the various

state regulatory agencies, GTE said it will submit a blanket-tariff proposal at the

Federal Communications Commission later this month that would give it authorization to

provide services in all of the targeted markets without further action at the state level.

"The rationale for filing under federal jurisdiction

is that our implementation of ADSL supports interstate service," said Jeff Bolton,

senior product manager for advanced switched services.

GTE said its June launches will include, but not be limited

to, markets where it has been testing the service.

The markets include: in and around Kirkland and Redmond,

Wash.; Durham, N.C.; Beaverton, Ore.; Irving, Texas; Lexington, Ky.; Fort Wayne, Ind.;

Bloomington, Ill.; Tampa and Sarasota, Fla.; Hilo, Hawaii; and much of GTE's Southern

California base. Markets in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin

will launch from July through October, the company said.

GTE, like other telcos announcing rollouts this year, will

offer several speeds, starting with a 256-kilobit-per-second downstream/64-kbps return

rate and ranging up to 1.5 megabits per second/768 kbps. "Target monthly prices"

will range from $30 to $120, plus a $250 cost for multiple users on a local-area network

connected to a high-speed DSL line.

Those rates don't include installation, modem costs,

Internet access and other services, officials said.

GTE Network Services will market ADSL directly to

customers, but it will also encourage participation by Internet-service providers,

including its own Internetworking Services unit. The company will offer volume discounts

both for local end-to-end connections and for local-access links that are interconnected

via long-haul data routes to other local ADSL-access links that might not be in GTE

territories, officials said.

For example, company spokesman Bill Kula said, the 256-kbps

access cost -- $40 per month for an individual user -- would be discounted to $30 for a

three-year volume purchase involving 1,500 lines or more, and the $80-per-month rate for a

symmetrical 768-kbps service would be discounted to $60 for a similar volume purchase.

"We're very confident that our tariff plan will

be approved on submission at the FCC," Kula said, noting that the company has had

"very good" discussions with the commission about the proposal. He added that

GTE has informed state agencies of the plan, as well, and it expects approval at the

federal level to take only 15 to 20 days, versus 90 days or more at the state level.

The GTE tariff filing contrasts markedly with other

telcos' approaches, which have been tied to state processes, often going through

extensive market-trial phases before tariffs are officially submitted. For example, SBC

Communications Inc. subsidiary Pacific Bell has been offering ADSL services commercially

on a market-trial basis in the San Francisco Bay area since November, but it doesn't

plan to file a tariff until sometime this summer.

U S West Inc., which has promised to have 256 central

offices in 40 markets equipped to deliver ADSL services by June, has taken a

state-by-state approach, as well, although without the intervening trial phase for each of

those markets. But the carrier encountered a snag in Washington state two weeks ago, when

the Utilities and Transportation Commission expressed concern that its strategy might

favor its own ISP unit, U S West Interprises, over other ISPs. The agency deferred a

decision on the ADSL tariff until this week, pending clarifications from the carrier.

"We're proactively seeking relationships with

other ISPs," Kula said, noting that discussions with several firms are under way,

although no deals have been struck yet.

"We don't know what the pricing strategies of

these entities will be, but you could see radically different pricing among them,

depending on the types of markets that they serve and the value-added components," he

added.

GTE will initially focus on delivery of service connections

to businesses, schools and other institutions, moving to marketing to residential

customers later in the year, Appel said. He estimated that ADSL could be made available

over 65 percent to 70 percent of all GTE lines nationwide.

Kula said the percentages would be much higher in many

areas, including those targeted for initial deployment, although he declined to estimate

what the coverage would average out to in the initial rollouts.

"This average [given by Appel] includes all of our

service territories in 28 states, including some markets that are quite rural," Kula

said. Less-populated areas include disproportionately long loop lengths that go beyond the

service limits of ADSL, which typically runs to about two miles, he noted.

GTE is also looking at what is known as "IDSL,"

which is a 128-kbps technology that uses the modulation technique employed in ISDN

(integrated services digital network) to support delivery of higher-speed access over much

longer distances.

"This isn't part of the '98 plan, but

we're considering it," Kula said.

IDSL is seen by many telcos as a fallback service that can

be offered to customers whose lines don't qualify for full ADSL.

GTE's suppliers for the 1998 ADSL rollouts are Fujitsu

Network Communications and its DSL-technology partner, Orckit Communications Ltd. The

system, based on the DMT (discrete-multitone) modulation standard, will require on-site

installations, with one-time installation fees pegged at $60 to $140, depending on whether

the end-user already has a separate inside-wire connection to the personal computer in

place.

Appel said GTE anticipates eventually moving to the

"splitterless" version of ADSL being developed through the Universal ADSL

Working Group, which will support plug-and- play uses of the technology without requiring

installation of a second on-premises wire.

Telcos hope to be able to move to this

"ADSL.Lite" system when it becomes available sometime next year by simply adding

line cards to the ADSL systems that they're deploying this year, but whether that can

be done depends on how the standard evolves, said George Chase, executive vice president

of sales and marketing for Fujitsu.

GTE expects to fulfill ADSL-installation orders within

seven days of receiving them, Appel said. It will charge $12 per month for modems, or

offer them for purchase at "about $300," he added.