GTE to Use Crescents Billing Software

Oakland, Iowa -- GTE Media Ventures Inc. has joined the

trend toward electronic-billing options, entering a contract for services by Crescent

Systems LLC.

GTE's Americast video operations will use Crescent's

"Accounts Receivable Collection eXchange (ARCX) System" to provide automatic

bill-payment services to its customers in Oahu, Hawaii; Clearwater, Fla.; and Ventura

County, Calif.

In addition to electronic payment services, Crescent also

provides project management, data entry and toll-free telephone customer service for GTE

customers' bill-paying questions.

The system provides turnkey remittance-processing services

including the computer programming necessary to establish the electronic data interchange

between the operator, the billing provider and banks.

GTE will offer customer pay-direct and pay-by-phone billing

options.