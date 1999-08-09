Trending

GTE to Use Crescents Billing Software

By

Oakland, Iowa -- GTE Media Ventures Inc. has joined the
trend toward electronic-billing options, entering a contract for services by Crescent
Systems LLC.

GTE's Americast video operations will use Crescent's
"Accounts Receivable Collection eXchange (ARCX) System" to provide automatic
bill-payment services to its customers in Oahu, Hawaii; Clearwater, Fla.; and Ventura
County, Calif.

In addition to electronic payment services, Crescent also
provides project management, data entry and toll-free telephone customer service for GTE
customers' bill-paying questions.

The system provides turnkey remittance-processing services
including the computer programming necessary to establish the electronic data interchange
between the operator, the billing provider and banks.

GTE will offer customer pay-direct and pay-by-phone billing
options.