GTE Sells Lines for Video, Data Play

GTE Corp.'s pending sale of nearly 1.6 million

telephone-access lines in 13 states will be used to finance other ventures, particularly

in video and high-speed Internet services.

GTE announced its intention last week to sell the lines --

all of its telephone lines in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New

Mexico and Oklahoma, and some in California, Illinois, Missouri, Texas and Wisconsin.

GTE spokeswoman Nancy Bavec said the proceeds of the sale

would be used to increase the company's presence in certain high-growth markets,

including video and asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line services.

The asset sale is part of an overall corporate plan,

announced in April, to generate between $2 billion and $3 billion for redeployment into

other, "higher-growth strategic initiatives."

Bavec said the company has set a minimum price for its

access lines, declining to reveal it. However, she added that given current market prices

for similar communications infrastructure, the sale could bring GTE very close to its goal

of $2 billion to $3 billion.

GTE has also announced its intention to sell its Airfone

unit, which provides airplane-to-ground communications in passenger aircraft.

Bavec said GTE has already received inquiries from nearly

300 different companies about buying the access lines, and it expects to have definitive

agreements in place by mid-1999. She added that the company could announce its first deal

as early as the first quarter.

The sale does not mark GTE's exit from the telephony

business, but rather, a strategy to cluster its operations. The company currently has 21.5

million domestic access lines.

"When you look at where these properties are, a lot of

them are fairly isolated from our major markets," Bavec said. "This [sale] will

improve costs and increase operating efficiencies."

Bavec added that much of the money gleaned from the asset

sales would be pumped into data services.

"Over the years, GTE has been refocusing on data

initiatives," she said. "Internet, data, ADSL -- those are all the kinds of

things that we are looking at."

GTE has been one of the more aggressive telephone companies

regarding ADSL -- it was the first telco to offer the service. And that aggressive stance

will not diminish, Bavec said, adding that the company plans to have ADSL deployed in 300

central offices in 16 states by the end of the year.

Bavec said there was also a possibility that the

company's wireless cable operation in Hawaii could be earmarked for expansion.

"If you look at cable, it is a form of data,"

Bavec said. "We're currently constructing a new, fiber optic, IP-based [Internet

protocol] network that will carry data in all of its forms. Video is basically a piece of

that. We realize that growth is exploding. The demand for ADSL is absolutely

incredible."

GTE's wireless cable operation has come under scrutiny

ever since the company agreed to be bought out by Bell Atlantic Corp., the

Philadelphia-based regional Bell operating company, in a deal estimated to be worth $52.8

billion. That deal is still subject to shareholder and federal approval.

Once a large investor in the wireless cable arena, Bell

Atlantic divested its wireless cable holdings in 1996. The company has since changed its

focus in the video market to reselling direct-broadcast satellite service from DirecTv

Inc.