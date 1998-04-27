GTE Invades Hawaiian Island

GTE Media Ventures launched a digital wireless operation on

Oahu April 13 to compete with Oceanic Cablevision, a Time Warner system.

It is the first line-of-sight video service for the telco;

its California and Florida systems are hardwired.

GTE entered a tough market (Oceanic has penetrated 74

percent of the island's 250,000 cable homes) at a tough time. Asia's economic

woes have spilled over to hurt tourism, Hawaii's No. 1 industry.

"Price is an important consideration here," said

Kit Beuret, director of public affairs for Oceanic Cablevision.

The service, called GTE americast, offers subscribers a

standard package of 100 channels, including 64 video channels and 32 digital music

stations, for $39.95. By contrast, Oceanic's basic package is 45 video channels for

$29.42. The wireless venture will package premium plexes at $13.95 for one to $39.95 for

four plexes.

Time Warner's response to the launch? "Welcome to

the islands," said division president Don Carroll. Oceanic has upgraded the system

and deployed Road Runner, the company's cable modem product.

Hawaiian Tel, GTE Media Ventures' telephony sibling,

will launch high-speed data through ADSL (asymmetical digital subscriber line) technology,

said Blevens. GTE is also considering bundling services by the related companies, to

include telephony, paging, Internet services and video, he said, as well as expansion to

other Hawaiian Islands.

Beuret said he believes his system is more competitive on

price, especially for the whole house. Because of GTE americast's technology,

consumers must rent a decoder, at $6.95 a month, for every connected set.

Blevens said GTE ultimately intends to provide video in 60

markets.