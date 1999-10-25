Grumbles Retires at Turner

Cable veteran and current Turner Broadcasting System Inc.

executive William Grumbles announced his retirement last Thursday after 30 years of cable

service.

Grumbles will retire as TBS' president of worldwide

distribution at the end of the year. He has been with TBS for 10 years, but he spent much

of his career at Home Box Office, where he began in 1978 as a regional sales manager and

ascended to vice president of affiliate operations.

He joined TBS in 1989 as executive vice president of Turner

Network Sales, and he formed Turner International in 1991, where he eventually served as

chairman. He assumed his current position in 1996.

Before HBO, Grumbles worked at MSO TelePrompTer Corp.

"It's been a fabulous 30 years, and I am

fortunate to have been part of this magnificent industry during its unparalleled period of

innovation and growth," Grumbles said.

Industry executives lauded Grumbles' career, calling

him a "visionary" and touting his outstanding leadership abilities.

"For more than a decade, our company has been the

beneficiary of Bill's experience, wisdom and strong professional relationships,"

TBS chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk said. "No one in our industry is more widely

respected for his integrity, intellect and humanity."

Although he is officially retiring, Grumbles said he still

wants to "give back" to the industry in some capacity, although nothing has been

set in stone.