Grumbles Retires at Turner

Cable veteran and current Turner Broadcasting System Inc.executive William Grumbles announced his retirement last Thursday after 30 years of cableservice.

Grumbles will retire as TBS' president of worldwidedistribution at the end of the year. He has been with TBS for 10 years, but he spent muchof his career at Home Box Office, where he began in 1978 as a regional sales manager andascended to vice president of affiliate operations.

He joined TBS in 1989 as executive vice president of TurnerNetwork Sales, and he formed Turner International in 1991, where he eventually served aschairman. He assumed his current position in 1996.

Before HBO, Grumbles worked at MSO TelePrompTer Corp.

"It's been a fabulous 30 years, and I amfortunate to have been part of this magnificent industry during its unparalleled period ofinnovation and growth," Grumbles said.

Industry executives lauded Grumbles' career, callinghim a "visionary" and touting his outstanding leadership abilities.

"For more than a decade, our company has been thebeneficiary of Bill's experience, wisdom and strong professional relationships,"TBS chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk said. "No one in our industry is more widelyrespected for his integrity, intellect and humanity."

Although he is officially retiring, Grumbles said he stillwants to "give back" to the industry in some capacity, although nothing has beenset in stone.