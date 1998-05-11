GRTV Sets Cable Partnership
By Staff
Santa Monica, Calif. -- GRTV Network, Guthy-Renker's
24-hour direct-response cable-programming subsidiary, has entered into a partnership with
CTC Media in a move aimed at allowing cable affiliates reaching more than 30 million
subscribers to generate revenues from their remnant- and local-origination-channel
positions.
GRTV allows participating cable operators to share the
revenue streams developed by its major DRTV (direct-response television, or infomercial)
marketers, said Jim Riley, GRTV's vice president of affiliate relations. These
affiliates can add GRTV's entire network, or they can cherry-pick certain DRTV
programming, he added.
In addition, GRTV has launched a Web site, GRTV.com, as a
way to call viewers' attention to its programming and to offer systems -- via private
areas within the Web site -- product-ordering and affiliate-services information.
GRTV, which expects to reach 45 million cable homes by
year's end, also announced that it plans to launch scheduling of its DRTV programming
by daypart soon. Among the demographically targeted categories that will be featured are
computer and business opportunities; household products; and health and nutrition, Riley
said.
