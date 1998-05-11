GRTV Sets Cable Partnership

Santa Monica, Calif. -- GRTV Network, Guthy-Renker's

24-hour direct-response cable-programming subsidiary, has entered into a partnership with

CTC Media in a move aimed at allowing cable affiliates reaching more than 30 million

subscribers to generate revenues from their remnant- and local-origination-channel

positions.

GRTV allows participating cable operators to share the

revenue streams developed by its major DRTV (direct-response television, or infomercial)

marketers, said Jim Riley, GRTV's vice president of affiliate relations. These

affiliates can add GRTV's entire network, or they can cherry-pick certain DRTV

programming, he added.

In addition, GRTV has launched a Web site, GRTV.com, as a

way to call viewers' attention to its programming and to offer systems -- via private

areas within the Web site -- product-ordering and affiliate-services information.

GRTV, which expects to reach 45 million cable homes by

year's end, also announced that it plans to launch scheduling of its DRTV programming

by daypart soon. Among the demographically targeted categories that will be featured are

computer and business opportunities; household products; and health and nutrition, Riley

said.