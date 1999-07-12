Growth, Change in Air at Brazils TV Cidade

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- Feisty Brazilian cable upstart TV

Cidade is aiming to push further into the northeastern part of the country as it balances

a new CEO and a new equity partner.

The operator said it expects to acquire a cable license for

the metropolitan area of Recife, one of Brazil's largest cities, this month.

If approved by regulators, the purchase will give TV Cidade

580,000 additional TV homes in the northeast part of Brazil. The company is expanding

there because it's a sparsely cabled market with little or no competition.

The Recife deal would give TV Cidade a total of 14 licenses

as it aims to become a bigger player in Brazil's 2.7 million-home cable-TV market.

However, the deal is a somewhat complicated one. TV Cidade

is buying the license from a group of investors that includes local newspaper publisher

and radio-station owner Diários Associados, which will become a new equity partner in TV

Cidade. According to TV Cidade programming director Silvia Jafet, Diários Associados will

replace debt-ridden newspaper Jornal do Brasil.

The deal also follows the departure of TV Cidade president

Roger Karman, who resigned last month following disagreements with some TV Cidade

partners, according to a source. He has been replaced temporarily by Ricardo Diaz Pereira,

who was TV Cidade's finance director at one time.

TV Cidade, which has acquired all of its licenses over the

course of this year, expects to begin providing service in September or October.

Brazil's cable market is about two-thirds controlled by

Globocabo, the pay TV unit of Brazilian media conglomerate Organizaçoes Globo.

TV Cidade may join forces with Globocabo, however. The two

companies are negotiating an agreement under which TV Cidade would buy programming from

Globo and market its service to customers under the marquee of Net, the brand name of

Globocabo's pay TV service.

If TV Cidade fails to reach an agreement with Globocabo,

the company plans to join programming- and equipment-purchasing cooperative Neo TV, which

No. 2 pay TV company TVA is a member of.

Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency still must

approve the Recife deal, and it's unclear when the agency will reach a decision.