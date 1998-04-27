Group W Network Raises Visibility

Stamford, Conn. -- Group W Network Services Entertainment

is borrowing a page from the marketing manual of its CBS Cable country-network cousins.

Effective with the National Show next week, the company

will complement its cable trade-press campaign with exterior space on buses in Atlanta to

tell its technical-services success story with some pizzazz.

The company, which provides 10 cable networks (emerging

networks, as well as established ones) with engineering and technical services, will spend

"several-hundred thousand dollars through year's end" to raise its profile,

Barry Fox, its vice president and general manager, said here last week. ICR Libonati USA,

a New Canaan, Conn.-based ad agency, developed the campaign, the attention-grabbing

visuals of which include an engineer holding a baby and the world in his arms, with

headlines including, "We Grow Networks."

"We've never advertised to any great degree

before," Fox said, but that had to change because "no one really knows what we

do" beyond its current network customers. Among its clients are veterans A&E

Network, The History Channel, Discovery Channel and The Learning Channel, plus the newer

CBS Eye on People, Speedvision and Outdoor Life Network.

CBS Cable's Country Music Television and The Nashville

Network have used guerrilla-marketing tactics for the past two years to bolster

distribution at the big cable conventions.

Besides becoming more visible, Fox explained, his division

decided to go with a simple, catchy campaign strategy because "there's a lot

more competition. We're the market-leader, and we wish to stay there."

Competitors range fromCrawford CommunicationsInc.

in Atlanta to Tele-Communications Inc.'s National Digital Television Center, and

"even some of our clients," such as Discovery Communications Inc., with its

Miami uplink site, Fox said.

With the onset of digital cable, Fox said, "we've

totally digitized the core of our plant here."