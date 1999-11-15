Grodin to Convene at Court TV

Talk-show host and actor Charles Grodin has left MSNBC, but

he will be developing a series of personal commentary specials for Courtroom Television

Network, officials said last week.

Grodin enjoyed a five-year run as the host of Charles

Grodin on CNBC and MSNBC. The talk show moved to MSNBC from CNBC in July 1998. But

Grodin said he wants to return to Hollywood and his film career, while also doing some

daytime specials for Court TV.

At Court TV, Grodin will do commentaries that focus on

topical, controversial crime and justice issues.

The first will be about four women serving mandatory

sentences of 15 years to life at the maximum-security prison in Bedford, N.Y. As

first-time offenders acting as couriers for small amounts of drugs, the women were subject

to one of the toughest drug penalties in America. For the past two years, Grodin has been

pushing for their clemency.

"Charles Grodin is known to many of us for his

extraordinary career in comedy and feature films," Court TV president Henry Schleiff

said in a prepared statement. "Over the years, as a talk-show host, he has also

become an articulate spokesman regarding a number of issues, including those related to

the American system of justice. We welcome Chuck to the Court TV family."

In his own statement, Grodin said. "I look forward to

exploring different platforms that will enable me to put focus on social issues in the

country that do not get sufficient attention. In addition, it has become increasingly

clear to me that being in the movies, more than ever, can be a real asset and will give me

a forum to speak out for the unprotected."

Grodin's films include Midnight Run with Robert

De Niro and Heaven Can Wait with Warren Beatty.