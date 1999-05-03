Grand Jury Indicts Four in Piracy Case

A federal grand jury in Omaha, Neb., has returned an

indictment against four members of the Abboud family, charging them with distributing

millions of dollars worth of illegal set-tops since 1989.

The family name is familiar to cable-security

investigators, who for years have pursued the men and their various companies, including

United Imports, G&A Distributing, Broadway Enterprises and M.D. Electronics.

Indicted were Joseph; his father, Gene; Gene's

brother, David; and David's son, Baron Abboud. Also named was Susan Germer of

Ralston, Neb. Sources said Germer helped the family to set up their various businesses.

Attorneys for the family members said the defendants have

been hounded by the cable industry and noted that federal law will require that cable

set-tops be made available for sale to the public in the next decade.

"We definitely expect that the type of devices sold by

United Imports will be available at RadioShack," lawyer Alan Stoler (who represents

David Abboud) said. He described his client as a successful businessman and community

member who was "basically an investor" in the indicted businesses.

Stoler added that United Imports was liquidated in a

bankruptcy proceeding in 1996. "I don't know why they indicted now," he

said.

Sources in the cable-security community said the Omaha

indictment might be fueled with information collected in a 1997 raid of a cable-piracy

ring pursued by the New Jersey attorney general's office.

That investigation, called "Operation CableTrap,"

resulted in multiple arrests and, more important, access to a paper trail to offshore

money laundering in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere.

One of the defendants in that operation, Trey Prevost, was

sentenced earlier this month to 60 months in jail. Sentencing guidelines call for a

96-month term, but sources said his term might have been trimmed in return for continued

cooperation.

Prevost, who did business in California as Novaplex Inc.,

was also fined $500,000.

Joe and Gene Abboud are on probation following a 1997

felony cable-theft conviction in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

As a result of that 1997 conviction, Joseph was fined $1

million, Gene was fined $50,000 and their business, M.D. Electronics, was fined $50,000.

They also forfeited $633,000 in cash seized during federal raids in Omaha.

The recent indictment charges that the two continued to

engage in cable piracy even after their conviction.

The latest indictments are the result of a two-year

investigation by the FBI, the Secret Service and the Internal Revenue Service. According

to the indictment, the government wants to recover at least $27 million that investigators

believe the defendants laundered through Cayman Islands banks.

"We're encouraged by the action of the U.S.

Attorney's Office, and we believe that this conspiracy has gone on for over 10

years," General Instrument Corp. director of security Stan Durey said.

Regarding Stoler's assertion that private set-top

ownership is a gray area, Durey countered that federal rules and orders would not overturn

policy on unauthorized devices.

"This has never been about [private] ownership: This

is about stealing," he said of the Abboud case.

Although he was happy with the results of the Omaha

investigation, Dan Backo, director of the National Cable Television Association's

Office of Cable Signal Theft, said piracy remains a $5 billion problem annually.

Backo added that a recent Internet search for "cable

descramblers" returned 1.5 million results.