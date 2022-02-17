Goldman Sachs Unit to Buy ImOn Communications
By Mike Farrell published
Deal will help Iowa company fund fiber expansion to surrounding markets
ImOn Communications, a fiber-to-the-premises telecom services provider based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said Thursday that it has agreed to be purchased by a unit within Goldman Sachs Assets Management, a deal that it says will help fund its expansion into surrounding areas. Terms were not disclosed.
ImOn was founded in 2007 as a single-market cable provider and today owns and operates a 2,000-mile FTTP platform that reaches more than 60,000 homes and businesses, providing advanced broadband services, digital TV, high-speed Internet, and phone services to customers in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Iowa City, and Dubuque, Iowa.
“The ImOn team is thrilled to be working with Goldman Sachs,” ImOn founder and CEO Patrice Carroll said in a press release. “Goldman Sachs shares our values and supports ImOn’s vision. They will be a great partner to help us implement our ambitious growth plans.”
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has long been a supporter of infrastructure companies, with past investments in CityFibre, UK’s largest independent Full Fiber infrastructure platform, and Global Compute, a global data center platform.
"Increasing usage and reliance on broadband connectivity by households and businesses create a highly attractive growth opportunity for ImOn to deploy FTTP infrastructure,” Leonard Seevers, a Partner leading digital infrastructure investing within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in a press release. “We are incredibly excited to partner with Patrice and the rest of the ImOn management team, and to be ImOn’s strategic and capital partner as it executes this next phase of growth.”
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022 and is subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals.
ImOn was advised by Bank Street Group, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, and Morgan Lewis & Bockius. Goldman Sachs Asset Management was advised by TD Securities and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. TD Securities also served as Lead Arranger on the debt financing for the transaction.
Mike Farrell is senior content producer, finance for Multichannel News/B+C, covering finance, operations and M&A at cable operators and networks across the industry. He joined Multichannel News in September 1998 and has written about major deals and top players in the business ever since. He also writes the On The Money blog, offering deeper dives into a wide variety of topics including, retransmission consent, regional sports networks,and streaming video. In 2015 he won the Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Profile, an in-depth look at the Syfy Network’s Sharknado franchise and its impact on the industry.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.