Glossary: Useful IP Terms

DOCSIS 1.1: The next generation of Data Over Cable

Service/Interoperability Specification guidelines, which is expected to contain

quality-of-service features that are needed to prioritize voice packets and to allow for

packet fragmentation.

Gatekeeper: Also called the call-management system, a

server that handles the addressing between the IP network and individual telephone

numbers, and that initializes call setups.

Gateway: A server that converts IP packets back into

standard analog streams for the public switched telephone network.

Internet Protocol: A Department of Defense standard

protocol designed for use in interconnected systems of packet-switched communications

networks.

MTA: Multimedia-terminal adapters, or MTAs, will be the

mechanism by which IP-voice packets are sent and received across the network from the

home. MTAs are expected to incorporate today's cable-modem and set-top box functions with,

perhaps, videophone features.

PacketCable: A Cable Television Laboratories Inc.

effort to establish specifications for the delivery of voice and video services over a

packet-data network.