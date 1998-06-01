Globex Closes Spains Iberica Link Show

Madrid, Spain -- The country's four-year-old Iberica

Link conference, once one of the region's leading pay TV trade shows, has been

canceled.

Global Exposition Holdings L.C. (Globex), Iberica

Link's organizers, pulled the plug on the conference due to increased competition

from other shows. Iberica Link, which had been held each June, attracted a total of 4,000

attendees since it began in 1994.

The move didn't surprise many who attended last

year's show, since there was a noticeable drop in participants. At the same time,

Spain has evolved into a much different pay TV market than it was when Iberica Link began.

"The TV market is saturated with shows, in contrast

with several years ago," one analyst said.

Iberica Link was launched early in the evolution of the

Spanish cable-television business. For years, the industry's cable regulations were

stalled, keeping investors champing at the bit as they waited to enter one of

Europe's last unregulated major countries.

"In 1994, Iberica Link was a pioneer show, but the

market situation is different. At that time, the cable law hadn't been passed. Now,

there are two digital DTH [direct-to-home] satellite platforms operating, and the

government is working on terrestrial digital TV," said a source from Ipetel, the

former local representative for the show.

Officials at Globex couldn't be reached for comment by

press time last week.

Other people who follow Spain's pay TV industry noted

that there may be less of a need for a trade show like Iberica Link because the

lion's share of Spain's cable subscribers have fallen into the hands of a

relatively small number of operators.