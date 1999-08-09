G.Lite Just a Start for ADSL

Now that the telephone industry has succeeded in creating a

consumer ADSL standard, there's reason to question how much market support there will be

for that standard as telcos intensify expansion of their high-speed-data services.

Some companies, like BellSouth Corp. and Sprint

Communications Co., asserted that they would put the G.Lite

asymmetrical-digital-subscriber-line platform into operation as soon as it becomes

available toward the end of the year. Others -- including Bell Atlantic Corp., GTE Corp.

and U S West -- appeared to be in no rush to jump on the bandwagon.

"G.Lite is a great first step toward the objective of

creating a universally interoperable consumer standard, but there's still a lot of work to

be done," said Scott Bell, director of product marketing for carrier-packet solutions

at Nortel Networks. In the meantime, he said, carriers have access to other options that

can serve them just as well.

"Bell Canada is rolling out ADSL on the [Nortel] 'One

Meg' platform and it is able to charge just $25 in U.S. dollars [per month] for the

service, including Internet access," Bell said. One Meg delivers ADSL at up to 1.5

megabits per second without requiring either a second line in the home or the use of

filters on the line, he noted.

While vendors have demonstrated that their G.Lite systems

can work together at the physical layer, a standard for the provisioning, operations,

administration and maintenance software interfaces that are crucial to practical

interoperability in the marketplace has yet to be developed.

Various manufacturers will incorporate their approaches to

these necessary elements into modems for sale in markets where their gear is being

deployed. But it will do consumers no good to buy G.Lite modems built to other vendors'

specs, making the entire retail distribution picture far murkier than some telcos would

like.

"We'd love to be able to begin deploying G.Lite by the

end of the year, but there are still standards issues to be worked out," said Jeff

Bolton, director of the ADSL program at GTE Network Services. "G.Lite modems that are

compatible with our vendors' DSLAMs [DSL access multiplexers] aren't interoperable with

every other DSLAM provider."

If, as GTE anticipates, the company's DSL suppliers --

Fujitsu Network Systems Inc. and Orckit Communications Ltd. -- can soon deliver product

upgrades that support splitterless service (which doesn't require a second telephone line

in the home) there will be less urgency behind a move to G.Lite, Bolton noted. A primary

selling point of G.Lite is that it is splitterless.

"It remains to be seen what G.Lite modems will

cost," he added. "It doesn't look like there will be a great cost advantage over

the modems we're using now, so, if we can provide a low-cost, full-rate splitterless

service, the consumer probably isn't going to care whether it's G.Lite or not."

Similar thinking can be found at Bell Atlantic, which has

already moved to Alcatel Alsthom's splitterless platform in all of its new-build

territories and is retrofitting previously introduced markets with the gear as well.

"We're interested in G.Lite and have done a lot of

work in helping to develop the standard, but we're moving now to a splitterless platform

that isn't compatible with G.Lite because we don't want to wait," said a source at

Bell Atlantic, speaking on background. "We'll go to G.Lite whenever it makes sense to

do so."

U S West, has also been deploying a splitterless platform

and remains uncertain about the merits of moving to G.Lite in the near term, according to

company officials. And at SBC Communications Inc. an evaluation is underway, but "we

haven't made any commitments," a spokesman said.

But other telcos that use splitterless systems say they'll

jump to G.Lite as soon as it becomes available. "We're absolutely embracing

G.Lite," said Greg Crosby, vice president for high-speed data products at Sprint's

local telecommunications division.

Crosby stressed that wide-scale industry support is needed

to make G.Lite a mass-market success. "Turning this into a mass-market product means

you have to generate demand to get to the right price points," he said, noting that

the goal should be to achieve a retail distribution model akin to the consumer-friendly

approach used in cellular and PCS.

"We're trying to get there as fast as we can,"

Crosby added. "We have a distribution agreement with RadioShack in Charlottesville

and Las Vegas, where people can come in and test drive the service before they purchase

the modems."

BellSouth, with plans to go to G.Lite as soon as the

equipment comes on the market this fall, hasn't even bothered with moving to a non-G.Lite

splitterless platform, noted John Goldman, a company spokesman. "We'll download

software to the switch and, voila, we'll have G.Lite," he said. "There's no

sense spending money on something else."

While the disparities in telco agendas could affect the

G.Lite cost curve, Goldman and other telco executives note that carriers will have a large

enough distribution base to ensure there are enough modems compatible with their vendors'

G.Lite implementations. That's because telcos, unlike cable companies, typically serve

entire states.

Even where G.Lite is not in use, there is broad

compatibility at the physical layer among telcos' DSLAMs. This is because are now using

the standardized modulation system known as DMT (discrete multitone), which is also used

in G.Lite. DMT makes it possible for major system vendors like Nortel to supply versatile

aggregation systems for deployment at the edges of networks, so that carriers can tightly

integrate their DSLAMs with their switches and backbone transport components.

Nortel's "Universal Edge" module, which can be

positioned on the company's DMS switch shelf, can be used as a DSLAM that supports not

only any DMT-based ADSL system but other types of systems as well, including G.Lite, SDSL

(symmetric DSL) and One Meg, Bell noted. "Standardization has opened a path to much

more efficient, integrated approaches to introducing ADSL, which lowers costs and gives

carriers the options to offer multiple service types within a given market area,"

Bell said.

This means there's no reason to anticipate that

uncertainties about G.Lite will slow the accelerating pace of DSL deployments in the

telephone industry, he added.