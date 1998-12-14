Girls, Diversity Figure in Nicks Picks

New York -- Nickelodeon, bent on fending off its cable

network rivals while keeping its lead over the broadcasters in kids' ratings, has

ordered five new series for 1999, as well as 238 fresh episodes of 11 current programs.

Asked about Nick's 1999 production spending at a press

briefing here last Tuesday, Kevin Kay, senior vice president of production, said only that

Nick's commitments would amount to "tens of millions of dollars."

In addition, Nick has greenlighted pilots for seven

additional shows targeted for 2000.

All told, Cyma Zarghami, Nick's executive vice

president and general manager, described the network's 1999-2000 production plans as

its most aggressive yet. For the five new-for-1999 series, she said Nick's order

comes to 85 half-hours.

Although Nick has increased emphasis on girls and

minorities in key roles in its upcoming shows, Bob Igiel, executive vice president of ad

agency Young & Rubicam and its media division, The Media Edge, maintained,

"It's more important that they're continuing to ride a lot of original

programming."

Nick's dominant total day share is on par with its

fourth-quarter level of a year ago, the network boasted last week: Its fourth-quarter

primetime ratings among kids 2 to 11 are up 30 percent, and Nick won on Saturday mornings

through the November sweeps, Zarghami said.

But she pointed out that overall persons-using- television

(PUT) ratings among kids 2 to 11 for total day are down 13 percent in the fourth quarter

so far.

Zarghami didn't try to explain that erosion, but other

industry sources have lately cited the Internet and video games. Noting that kids

indicated their viewing was up in the recent MTV Networks leisure-time study, she did say

MTVN should explore that apparent discrepancy.

Nick and Cartoon Network have been the main drains on the

Big Four TV networks' kids audiences, said Gary Carr, senior vice president at the ad

agency Ammirati Puris Lintas, but Fox Family Channel hasn't yet made a big impact.

Still, things can change fast in the kids' market, he said, since "kids get

bored quick."

At Y&R, Igiel said the PUT slippage could be due to the

Web and video games, "or it could also be due to the [mild] weather." In other

words, youngsters may be spending more time outdoors. Carr, while "convinced"

that the Web is hurting kids' viewership, agreed: "Maybe it's the warm

weather too."

Nickelodeon's standouts among this fall's

entries, Zarghami said, are The Wild Thornberrys and Cousin Skeeter, its

highest-rated live-action show. Another new live-action series, Animorphs, also is

"doing well on two of the most competitive nights of the week" (Friday and

Saturday) in terms of drawing kids 9 to 11 to the primetime Nickel-O-Zone hour, she added.

New to Nick's fall 1999 schedule will be:

Stray Dog, a live-action series coproduced by Lynch

Entertainment;

Entertainment; Rocket Beach, an animated show from Klasky Csupo, SpongeBob

SquarePants, a "Nicktoon" from Nick's studio in Burbank, Calif.;

Little Bill, based on Bill Cosby's children's

books; and

books; and

A revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark? from Cinar

Films.

Films.

The latter, "a great [ratings] performer" before,

will bow early, on Feb. 6, and Cosby's project probably will join the Nick Jr.

preschool roster before the third quarter, Zarghami said. Jimmy Neutron -- about a

10-year-old boy genius -- is being developed as Nick's first computer-generated 3-D

cartoon by one of the creators of Jim Carrey's Ace Ventura, Pet Detective. The

pilot will get a tryout on Jan. 15, Kay said.

Ammirati's Carr felt that Nicks' paying more

attention to the girls' market than the competition "has always been kind of

their thing." The use of live-action shows also "has been a big part of their

success."

Cases in point are Stray Dog and Rocket Beach.

The former, which Kay said is "about a [troubled 13-year-old orphan] girl's

coming of age," shows her trying to fit in with a Montana family. Rocket Beach

is about friendships among preteens, developed against a Southern California backdrop of

extreme sports, he said, adding that one of the main characters is a girl.

"In animation, there are not a lot of girl

heroes," Kay observed.

That relates to Nick's overall strategy, which

Zarghami said is to target "where kids are underserved."

In daypart terms, she said that means Nick likely would

stay with originals in primetime, and with repeats on Saturday mornings, where

they're not underserved.

"Primetime will remain a priority going forward,"

Zarghami said, but doubted that Nick will expand further into Nick at Nite's

primetime, since kids' viewing drops off after 9 p.m.

Nick's emphasis on girl characters and multicultural

characters will continue into 2000, Kay indicated. Two such live-action projects are The

Amanda Bynes Show, an All That spin-off, and The Noah Chronicles, a

serialized sitcom about junior high schoolers in New York.

Cartoon projects in the works include The Carmichaels,

a Rugrats spin-off, and The Proud Family, featuring a suburban teen-age

girl.

Going with spin-offs from Rugrats and All That

is a smart move, Y&R's Igiel felt.

Looking ahead to the arrival of Nick's digital network

GAS, Kay said parts of that service's games-and-sports content may run on Nickelodeon

as well.

The network executives have yet to decide on time slots for

the 1999 series crop, Zarghami said.