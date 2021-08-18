Gigabit-Speed U.S. Broadband Subscribers More Than Doubled in Q2

Around 10.5% of U.S. broadband subscribers take a service with a download speed of 1 gigabit per second or higher, according to new figures released by ISP software-as-a-service provider OpenVault.

The Q2 figures represent more than a doubling of the 4.8% market share reported in the second quarter of 2020.

At the same time, homes with speeds of less than 100 megabits per second declined significantly, representing nearly 40% in the second quarter of 2020 but just 20.1% in Q2 of this year.

(Image credit: OpenVault)

According to Hoboken, N.J.-based OpenVault, average broadband usage was up more than 14% year over year to 433.5 gibabytes of data, but down 6% sequentially from the first quarter.

Notably, the firm said the overall trend towards higher speeds is encouraging power usage. The percentage of subscribers who used 500 GB or more a month increased by 2.7% in the second quarter to nearly 32% of the market.

The percentage of the market chewing up 1 terabyte or more, meanwhile, shot up to 10.8%.