Gigabit-Speed U.S. Broadband Subscribers More Than Doubled in Q2
Those who take 1 gig or higher now account for 10.5% of the market, OpenVault says
Around 10.5% of U.S. broadband subscribers take a service with a download speed of 1 gigabit per second or higher, according to new figures released by ISP software-as-a-service provider OpenVault.
The Q2 figures represent more than a doubling of the 4.8% market share reported in the second quarter of 2020.
At the same time, homes with speeds of less than 100 megabits per second declined significantly, representing nearly 40% in the second quarter of 2020 but just 20.1% in Q2 of this year.
According to Hoboken, N.J.-based OpenVault, average broadband usage was up more than 14% year over year to 433.5 gibabytes of data, but down 6% sequentially from the first quarter.
Notably, the firm said the overall trend towards higher speeds is encouraging power usage. The percentage of subscribers who used 500 GB or more a month increased by 2.7% in the second quarter to nearly 32% of the market.
The percentage of the market chewing up 1 terabyte or more, meanwhile, shot up to 10.8%.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
