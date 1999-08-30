GI Seeks IPO for NextLevel

General Instrument Corp. plans to raise $125 million from

an initial public offering of shares in the NextLevel Communications LP

broadband-telephony-equipment partnership.

GI indicated some time ago that it planned to do a

NextLevel IPO this year, and last week's registration comes during a hot broadband-gear

market being driven by the explosive growth of the Internet and by accelerating

telephone-company demand for digital-subscriber-line technology.

Platforms such as NextLevel's very high-speed DSL (VDSL)

and asymmetrical DSL (ADSL) infrastructure enable telcos to offer high-speed data, voice

and video over existing phone lines in competition with cable.

Overall U.S. DSL installations tripled during the first

half of this year, compared with cable-modem growth of about 60 percent, according to

estimates by TeleChoice Inc.

NextLevel's revenue jumped to $18.2 million in the first

half of this year from $6.6 million a year earlier. Full-year revenue totaled $43.8

million in 1998, up from $8.3 million in 1997.

Raymond James & Associates Inc. analyst Todd Koffman

has estimated that the company could reach a revenue run-rate of $100 million to $200

million in the coming year.

NextLevel posted a pro forma net loss of $35.3 million in

the first half, down from $42.1 million a year earlier. Losses rose to $75.8 million in

1998 from $66.4 million in 1997 as the company expanded its business activities.

The company's flagship "NLevel3 Switched Digital

Access" system incorporates digital-loop carrier and fiber-to-the-curb

infrastructure, plus customer-premises equipment.

NextLevel has major contracts with U S West and Bell

Atlantic Corp., accounting for 85 percent of its revenue, but it has been broadening its

base by lining up small, independent telcos as customers for NLevel3. The system would be

used to provide bundled Internet access, video and voice services in secondary markets.

NextLevel said Bell Canada is also testing the NLevel3

architecture, with a trial scheduled later this year of integrated bundled voice, video

and data services over existing plant.

GI created NextLevel, based in Rohnert Park, Calif., five

years ago to pursue the advanced telephony business.

Last year, GI placed the division into a limited

partnership controlled by technology-investment firm Spencer Trask & Co. as part of a

restructuring under which GI changed its own name back from NextLevel Systems Inc. and

refocused on its core cable and satellite TV businesses.

GI held an 89 percent equity interest in the partnership,

and it said that after the IPO, it will own 65 percent to 70 percent of the new NextLevel

Communications Inc.

Lead underwriters for the IPO are Merrill Lynch & Co.,

Credit Suisse First Boston, Lehman Bros. Inc. and Warburg Dillon Read LLC. MCN