GI Finalizes TCI HITS Acquisition

Hatboro, Pa. -- General Instrument Corp. completed its

planned acquisition of the access-control and encryption portion of Tele-Communications

Inc.'s Headend in the Sky service last week, executives said.

GI announced plans to acquire the security portion of HITS

earlier this year, at the same time when it trotted out plans to issue warrants to nine

cable operators, including TCI, upon shipment of the advanced-digital set-tops that the

MSOs had ordered.

Now, GI officially takes over the assets and licensing

rights to operate the set-top-authorization business -- the heart of HITS, which controls

the receipt of cable-programming services delivered to subscribers.

As part of the now-finalized deal, GI will transfer

21,356,000 newly issued shares of its stock to TCI, representing about 10 percent of

GI's fully diluted equity securities.

Ed Breen, chairman and CEO of GI, said in a prepared

statement that the HITS encryption technology is "one that we are very familiar

with," and that GI "looks forward to being able to fully market to cable

operators across the country the secure transmission of an array of digital-cable

services."

Cable operators that haven't yet signed with HITS have

said that they're wary of placing key access-control and encryption techniques in

TCI's hands. The GI deal was intended to mitigate those concerns, executives have

said.

"It has been a long-term goal of TCI to make the HITS

authorization-center services available on a cable-industry basis," said David

Beddow, senior vice president of TCI Technology Ventures Inc.