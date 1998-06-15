Germanys DFA Gets 74% of NBC Europe

London -- NBC has given German production company Deutsche

Fernseh Agentur majority control of NBC Europe, based here, by signing over a 74 percent

stake in the channel and retaining just 26 percent, according to DFA CEO Helmut Keiser.

Tom Rogers, president of NBC Cable and Business

Development, wouldn't comment on the equity-percentage split. But Larry Rutkowski,

chief financial officer of NBC, explained: "DFA will be carrying the lion's

share of the funding going forward. NBC will be providing programming for its equity

interest."

NBC officials said last week that roughly one-half of NBC

Europe's 92 London-based employees have been absorbed into CNBC Europe, and the

status of the others is being reviewed. "DFA is currently contacting them, and this

all has to be resolved this month," Rutkowski said.

German sources said last week that DFA, which is based in

Düsseldorf, Germany, has indicated to German regulators that 200 jobs will be created in

Düsseldorf next year, with an "NBC Germany" base located there. That led to

speculation last week that the origination of NBC Europe may shift from London to

Düsseldorf in 1999.

DFA has already worked with NBC on a computer-channel

project called GIGA-TV, which was stillborn. However, last week's announcement also

marked the resurrection of that project, with GIGA-TV slated to become a new programming

block on NBC Europe.

NBC Europe will continue to serve mainly Europe's

German-speaking region, comprised of Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland and the Czech

Republic. The coverage of the channel will be about 20 million to 25 million cable and

satellite subscribers.

Despite the new German focus, NBC officials said the

majority of NBC Europe's programming this year will continue to be English-language

NBC and CNBC fare.

The deal follows NBC's announcement April 20 that

National Geographic Channel is taking over NBC Asia's coverage and NBC Europe's

coverage in Britain, Ireland, the Nordic region, the Benelux countries and Israel. NGC is

partially owned by NBC.

Last year, NBC wrote down $161 million in charges, mostly

related to the CNBC/Dow Jones & Co. merger. But, Rogers said, "there's

nothing as a result of this particular [DFA] deal that triggers anything further in that

regard." He added that new investments from the NGC and NBC Europe partners, coupled

with programming-supply revenues from NBC Europe, will offset losses that would have been

attributed to NBC Europe.

NBC will continue to distribute NBC Europe outside of the

German-speaking region and the areas being taken over by NGC, but it will work with cable

operators in some of those regions to switch out carriage of NBC Europe for CNBC Europe.

Rogers said that in some cases, operators will likely wind

up carrying one NBC-supplied channel that will be a mix of programming from NBC Europe and

CNBC Europe.