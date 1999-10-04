German Upstart Swallows Telemunchen, Eyes U.S. Ally

Frankfurt, Germany -- One of the newest players in the

German TV business last month took a stake in well-established programmer Telemünchen

Group (TMG).

Munich-based EM.TV and Merchandising A.G. assumed a 45

percent stake in the company, which had been owned entirely by businessman Herbert

Kloiber. EM.TV officials also said they expect to unveil a partnership with a major U.S.

company later this year.

TMG is the second-largest TV rights distributor in Germany,

behind the Kirch Group. Its holdings include TV channels in Hungary and Austria, as well

as stakes in Germany's RTL2 and tm3 networks.

EM.TV made a name for itself earlier this year, when it

started Junior. a kids' channel and programming-distribution joint venture, Junior with

Kirch. That deal, which gave EM.TV full access to Kirch's library of children's shows,

made EM.TV one of the world's largest owners of kids'-TV rights.

Junior is distributed as a full-fledged channel on Kirch's

digital direct-to-home platform Premiere World, and as a branded block on the commercial

broadcast channel Sat.1.

EM.TV chairman Thomas Haffa said the price paid for the TMG

stake was "moderate" without disclosing further details. Analysts estimate it at

800 million deutsche marks ($430 million).

The impending deal with a U.S. firm would allow the German

firm "to introduce our kid's Junior branding worldwide and become a player in the

world league," said Florian Haffa, EM.TV's chief financial officer. "Our partner

should also own a children's program stock of his own, distribution channels and maybe

some production facilities."

Clearly, News Corp. makes for a likely suspect. Though

incorporated in Australia, it has huge U.S. assets, including the 20th Century

Fox film studio and Fox Kids. With the TMG purchase, EM.TV and News Corp. are now joint

ventured in tm3.

Kloiber sold a stake in that channel to News Corp. late

last year. Originally tailored for a female audience, tm3, shook up the industry earlier

this year when it snagged rights to the Champions League, a major European soccer

tournament. That jacked up the channel's viewing share, which previously stood at less

than 1 percent in prime time.

News Corp. is believed to be planning to leverage its tm3

asset in order to launch a rival digital-DTH platform to Kirch's Premiere World. Analysts

believe one of the first channels in this bouquet would be News Corp.'s German Fox Kids

offspring. Jochen Kroehne, tm3's general manager, admits such a digital scenario has been

envisioned, but is not a high priority.

"We first need to get the Champions League on tm3

working," he said.