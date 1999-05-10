Geographic Net Could Take On Discovery

In what could turn out to be a real dogfight, the National

Geographic Society, NBC and News Corp.'s Fox Entertainment Group plan to invade

Discovery Channel's home turf by launching a U.S. version of National Geographic

Channel.

Fox joined NBC and National Geographic by taking a 50

percent stake in NGC, which they plan to expand globally, as well, officials said last

week.

Fox declined to say exactly how much cash it was

contributing to become a half-owner of all of NGC's worldwide operations except

National Geographic U.K., in which News Corp.'s British Sky Broadcasting Group plc is

already a partner.

NBC and National Geographic Television will each retain 25

percent of the NGC operation, which reaches 54 countries and nearly 40 million households.

During a phone press conference, officials offered few

details about the proposed U.S. channel. They weren't able to say exactly when they

plan to launch the venture, which they will offer to cable and direct-broadcast satellite

operators.

"The U.S. plans are really still plans that need to be

refined," Fox Television chairman Chase Carey said.

Officials said that although they'd like the U.S. NGC

to be basic, they expect distribution to be a mix of analog and digital carriage.

In creating the U.S. outlet, National Geographic would be

competing as a nature-oriented documentary service against Discovery -- which is fully

entrenched, with 76 million homes -- as well as with Discovery Communications Inc.'s

Animal Planet, with 48.6 million homes.

"You've got to be crazy to go against Discovery

domestically," one cable-industry source said, describing the NBC-Fox alliance as

"strange bedfellows." But, he added, "As a worldwide play, it might make

sense."

Creating a domestic cable channel is also costly. DCI

chairman John Hendricks has said that it takes at least $300 million to launch an analog

cable channel.

Last week, National Geographic and its partners declined to

say how much they'll spend to launch their U.S. cable network.

Tom Rogers, president of NBC Cable, and Rick Allen,

president of National Geographic Ventures, said that despite Discovery's dominance in

the documentary genre, cable operators expressed a strong interest in having a competing

service in that niche.

Rogers also noted that NBC successfully launched CNBC

despite initial competition from Financial News Network, and MSNBC despite Cable News

Network's dominance in that field.

But Rogers didn't point out, sources said, that NBC

had retransmission consent as a bargaining chip when it relaunched America's Talking

as MSNBC.

"When we started CNBC, a lot of people hooted,"

Rogers said. "But you can start second and end up with a formidable business. Sure,

Discovery Channel has done a spectacular job for the cable industry. But cable operators

had said to us, 'We're worried about having one player in a category.' They

want another player."

Nonetheless, several operators last week questioned the

need for more nature-documentary services.

"Between Discovery and Animal Planet, and all of the

things on PBS, there is not an overwhelming cry from our customers for more," said

Barry Rosenblum, president of Time Warner Cable of New York City. "How much is

enough?"

Rosenblum also saw NGC as a digital service.

At Prime Cable, director of marketing and programming Pam

Burton asked how much of NGC's programming would be "new and different" and

how much would be reruns. She added that the network would have to truly differentiate

itself in the nature category to succeed.

Discovery officials said they view NGC as one of a number

of networks they must compete against for digital carriage, not analog carriage.

"In terms of distribution, I see them going

head-to-head with our Discovery Civilization digital channel," said Bill Goodwyn,

senior vice president of affiliate sales and marketing for Discovery Networks U.S.

"I view it like an Ovation [The Arts Network], or DIY

[Do-It-Yourself], or BET on Jazz," Goodwyn added. "Overall, operators are

looking for opportunities in the digital world, rather than adding on to analog."

News Corp. bought carriage for Fox News Channel by paying

cash launch fees in the range of $10 per subscriber. Carey declined to comment on what

cash incentives might be offered for NGC.

Allen said, "We're fielding a highly competitive

launch package. And clearly, Fox presents resources around the world that are very

significant."

He pointed out that Fox has successfully launched U.S.

cable networks, and that Fox's sports networks also give it "clout in the U.S.

market" that can help NGC in its quest for distribution.

National Geographic will contribute 200 hours of

programming per year to the U.S. channel, with the rest of the lineup made up of

acquisitions and co-productions that are new to the states, NGT president Tim Kelly said.

"It's a strong brand, but a slim library,"

one cable-industry veteran said.

Taking Fox on could help NGC to expand in Asia and Latin

America, where News Corp. has considerable pay TV investments in both programming and

distribution.