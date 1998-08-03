Gemstar Sues UVSG Over Patents

Stepping up their legal battles, Gemstar International

Group Inc. said last Tuesday that it filed a patent-infringement lawsuit in federal court

against United Video Satellite Group Inc.'s Prevue Networks Inc. unit.

Meanwhile, UVSG reported a strong second quarter last week,

highlighted by Prevue's results. UVSG emphasized the performance of Prevue

Interactive, the digital set-top electronic program guide that Gemstar specifically

addressed in the lawsuit.

Gemstar, which recently rebuffed a $2.8 billion buyout

offer from UVSG, claimed that Prevue Interactive infringes on patents that Gemstar

controls through its 1997 acquisition of StarSight Telecast Inc. This lawsuit is separate

from an old StarSight lawsuit against UVSG that was the subject of a recent trial in

federal court in Tulsa, Okla., a Gemstar spokesman said.

The Gemstar complaint -- filed in U.S. District Court in

San Jose, Calif., and dated July 24 -- seeks damages and injunctive relief against Prevue

for violating two Gemstar patents related to displaying TV-schedule data. One of the

patents was issued June 14, and the other dates back to 1987, according to the complaint.

In a press release, Gemstar said the lawsuit was aimed at

Prevue Interactive, and it cited UVSG's own earnings release, which claimed 650,000

customers for Prevue Interactive, growing by 8,000 to 10,000 per day. Prevue said seven of

the top 10 MSOs have launched Prevue Interactive.

UVSG president Peter C. Boylan III said last Tuesday that

he had no immediate comment about the lawsuit, since he hadn't had time to study it.

But he added that it was "unfortunate" that Gemstar had chosen to sue,

"because it is not in the cable and satellite industries' best interests to be

suing and slowing down digital" deployments.

Some operators have said that the disputes between Gemstar

and Prevue made it harder to choose either guide because of potential liabilities in the

future.

Boylan said UVSG now has to decide whether it wants to

start suing to protect its patents, rather than its usual practice of negotiating

licensing deals with companies that it believes are using its technology.

UVSG has been focusing on Prevue and the potential for EPGs

in digital boxes. That was the driving force behind the Tele-Communications Inc.

subsidiary's $2 billion deal to buy TV Guide and related assets from News

Corp., and it also drove the aborted effort to buy Gemstar after an attempt to merge the

companies' EPGs cratered.

Cash flow at Prevue -- which also includes widely

distributed analog product The Prevue Channel -- grew at a 37 percent clip in the quarter,

even after $2.3 million in one-time costs to improve the look of Prevue Channel. UVTV, the

unit that distributes WGN and other distant-signal broadcasters, reported a 21 percent

cash-flow increase.

Overall, UVSG's earnings rose 22 percent in the

quarter, to $13.7 million, or 37 cents per share, and cash flow rose 22 percent, to $31.1

million. Revenue rose 16 percent, to $149.2 million. UVSG saw declines in its SSDS

systems-integration and SpaceCom Systems network-services divisions.