Gemstar Buys Rival TV Guide

Gemstar International Group Ltd. trumped rival TV Guide

Inc. last week, buying the company that once attempted a hostile takeover of Gemstar.

Gemstar -- locked in a two-year-old patent-infringement

battle with TV Guide and predecessor United Video Satellite Group Inc. -- said last week

that it agreed to buy TV Guide for $9.2 billion in stock and assumed debt.

The deal, which should be completed in about nine months,

creates a dominant player in the emerging interactive-program-guide business with combined

revenue of $1.5 billion and cash flow of about $400 million.

Gemstar chairman Henry Yuen said the companies' close,

albeit unfriendly, contact over the past couple of years led to the marriage.

"I think we learned about each other

tremendously," Yuen said in a conference call with reporters.

TV Guide president Peter Boylan said that in the past, his

company did not feel that it needed a relationship with Gemstar -- primarily after its $2

billion offer to buy Gemstar last year was rebuffed. Yuen changed his mind, he added

"Henry did a good job," Boylan said. "The

more time we spent together, the more we recognized that the opportunity was there to do

things that couldn't be done independently. Henry is in the consumer-electronics

business, where we have no presence. We built an advertising-sales organization that does

$250 million a year in advertising sales."

The merger proposal came a little more than one year after

UVSG agreed to buy TV Guide in a stock transaction valued at about $2.5 billion.

TV Guide shareholders will get 0.6573 shares of Gemstar for

each TV Guide share. TV Guide's primary shareholders -- News Corp. and Liberty Media

Group -- each own 44 percent equity, and they will collectively own 45 percent of the new

company.

Yuen remains chairman and CEO of what will be called TV

Guide International. Boylan will become co-president and co-chief operating officer, and

TV Guide chairman and CEO Joachim Kiener will be the other co-president and co-COO.

Boylan will run the cable IPG unit, while Kiener will run

TV Guide Entertainment.

Gemstar's stock has risen dramatically in the past few

months over hype about IPG potential as cable rolls out digital boxes. Yet it had minimal

IPG market share compared with TV Guide Interactive's 2.4 million cable homes.

Gemstar's success has been in consumer electronics --

licensing "VCR-Plus" technology for televisions, VCRs and set-tops. TV Guide

focused on MSO deals with the likes of Cablevision Systems Corp., Comcast Corp. and

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services.

Stephens Inc. analyst John Corcoran said that with the

deal, Gemstar has "effectively cracked open the cable nut."

While TV Guide was signing up MSOs, Gemstar was heading to

court. It currently has 11 federal patent-infringement lawsuits outstanding and two

contract-arbitration suits against companies such as Scientific-Atlanta Inc. and Pioneer

Electronics Corp.

But Gemstar did reach an arbitration settlement with

General Instrument Corp. regarding a breach of contract suit filed by Gemstar in 1992.

According to the agreement, GI will pay Gemstar between $25 million and $36 million in

compensatory damages and another $12.5 million to $17.5 million in punitive damages. A

patent-infringement lawsuit against GI is still pending.

Those lawsuits scared some operators away from picking

either IPG. Corcoran said he believes the TV Guide merger will eliminate much of that

fear.

"The TV Guide senior-management team has a very good

relationship with cable operators and equipment vendors," Corcoran said. "They

are going to play the role of peacemaker and broker a settlement between Gemstar and GI

that could turn into a licensing agreement."

Some cable executives welcomed the Gemstar-TV Guide merger

but said it's not clear what's in store for them.

"The real issue is that we haven't heard anything

yet on what the new deal will be for us. We are interested in what the terms will be for

carriage and what the product is from this new merged company," MediaOne Group Inc.

senior vice president of video Judi Allen said.

MediaOne had been in "active negotiations" with

TV Guide, and it had "some discussions" with Gemstar before the merger was

announced, but it held off on signing with either company, partly because of their legal

battle, she added.

"Getting legal protection from all of the

ramifications from the litigation was a big issue for us," Allen said, explaining

that before the merger announcement, MediaOne wanted to be indemnified if it signed with

either company.

Cable One Inc. CEO Tom Might said he was in final

negotiations with both Gemstar and TV Guide, but he didn't think the merger agreement

would affect his IPG plans.

"In fact, TV Guide was here on the day of the

announcement. It didn't influence my thinking at all," he added.

Steve Donohue contributed to this report.