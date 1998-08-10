GE Americom to Offer Free Dish to Ops

Princeton, N.J. -- GE American Communications Inc. is

expected to detail this week an aggressive program to garner cable interest in its

satellite slots: free 3.8 dishes for cable operators with 11,000 or more subscribers.

GE Americom operates one satellite, GE 1, with a payload of

24 36 megahertz, 20-watt C-band transponders. A second, GE 4, will carry 24 46 MHz,

110-watt Ku-band transponders with a nationwide footprint, starting in the second quarter

of next year. That bird will replace Spacenet 4.

In the new antenna program, GE will distribute up to 2,500

antennas, in an effort to reach up to 90 percent of cable subscribers in the U.S.

GE currently carries some Rainbow Sports services, and

plans to be a satellite distributor for other new cable programmers and services migrating

from Spacenet 4, executives said.

"This is one more step toward establishing GE 1 and GE

4 within the select group of premier cable satellites serving U.S. programmers, cable

headends and cable subscribers," said Carl Capista, vice president of satellite

services for GE Americom, who described the new antenna program as a "significant

investment" for the company.