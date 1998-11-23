Gault to Leave Time Warner in 99
By Staff
Stamford, Conn. -- Longtime Time Warner Cable executive
Jack Gault will leave the company next year, the MSO announced last Monday.
Gault, who has spent more than 30 years in cable, "has
decided that after 30 years, it's time to do something else," Time Warner spokesman
Michael Luftman said.
Gault held a variety of posts at Time Warner, but his
highest-profile job was president of Manhattan Cable Television in New York from 1979
through 1986.
Most recently, he was executive vice president, strategy --
a post that he assumed earlier this year. Prior to that, he oversaw a half-dozen Time
Warner Cable operations as an executive vice president.
In Gault's first job in cable, he managed Elmira Video, an
independent operator in upstate New York that eventually become part of American
Television & Communications Corp., the forerunner to Time Warner Cable.
Luftman said, "Retirement is not a word that Jack
would say," adding that the 60-ish veteran will probably remain in the cable industry
in some regard.
