Galavision Names Sarlegui to Web Unit

Los Angeles -- Galavisión president and general manager

Javier Saralegui has been named president of Univision Online, where he will oversee the

Spanish-language broadcaster's Internet operations in the start-up unit.

Saralegui was also named an executive vice president of

Univision Communications Inc., and he will remain president of the Spanish-language cable

service for "an indefinite period," according to the company.

Replacing Saralegui will be Lucia Ballas-Traynor,

Galavisión's vice president of network sales. Ballas-Traynor joined Galavisión in

1994 as advertising-sales manager, and she will report to Saralegui. Previously, she

worked for Univision in its communications department.

In a prepared statement, Univision Communications CEO

Jerrold Perenchio praised the pair for growing the cable network's distribution from

800,000 homes to more than 3 million in five years.

Galavisión is a unit of Univision Communications. The

company's divisions also include The Univision Network and the Univision Television

Group, which owns and operates 13 full-power and eight low-power broadcast stations.