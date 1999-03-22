Galavision Names Sarlegui to Web Unit
Los Angeles -- Galavisión president and general manager
Javier Saralegui has been named president of Univision Online, where he will oversee the
Spanish-language broadcaster's Internet operations in the start-up unit.
Saralegui was also named an executive vice president of
Univision Communications Inc., and he will remain president of the Spanish-language cable
service for "an indefinite period," according to the company.
Replacing Saralegui will be Lucia Ballas-Traynor,
Galavisión's vice president of network sales. Ballas-Traynor joined Galavisión in
1994 as advertising-sales manager, and she will report to Saralegui. Previously, she
worked for Univision in its communications department.
In a prepared statement, Univision Communications CEO
Jerrold Perenchio praised the pair for growing the cable network's distribution from
800,000 homes to more than 3 million in five years.
Galavisión is a unit of Univision Communications. The
company's divisions also include The Univision Network and the Univision Television
Group, which owns and operates 13 full-power and eight low-power broadcast stations.
