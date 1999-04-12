Gabelli Opposes Mercom Buyout

Avalon Cable of Michigan Inc.'s purchase of the

remaining stock in small cable operator Mercom Inc. may be in jeopardy, as one of

Mercom's larger shareholders is unhappy with the deal.

The shareholder, Gabelli Asset Management Co., said it will

go to court to block what it believes is an underpriced deal.

Mercom was 62 percent-owned by Cable Michigan, the

Michigan-based MSO that was purchased by Avalon last year in a deal valued at $435

million.

As part of that deal, Avalon offered to buy out other

Mercom shareholders for $11 per share. Later, Avalon increased the buyout proposal to $12

per share.

"They cut a price in August 1998," said Mario

Gabelli, chairman of Gabelli Asset Management. "Since then, circumstances materially

improved, but they did not change the price."

Gabelli said CIBC Oppenheimer Corp., Avalon's advisor,

was "woefully behind in getting an updated opinion" on the stock sale.

"Anybody who follows cable will tell you that any time

you have positive dynamics, prices should improve," Gabelli said. "It's the

same thing as if they had negative dynamics -- these guys would have walked away."

Gabelli Asset Management owns some 535,000 shares, or about

11.2 percent, of Mercom's outstanding stock.

Joel Cohen, president of New York-based Avalon, could not

be reached for comment.

Avalon said it closed the deal March 26, agreeing to pay

$12 per share, or $21.9 million, for the 38 percent of Mercom stock that it didn't

already own.

Gabelli Asset Management believes that the Mercom shares

are worth about $20 each. Increasing the price paid for the shares to that level would

boost the total value of the deal to about $36.5 million.

"On behalf of our clients, we're working hard,

and we will go to court," Gabelli said. "We've done this before with

Pacific [Telesis Group]."

In 1995, Gabelli & Co. Inc. sued California regional

Bell operating company PacTel after it had secured a deal to sell its stock to its parent

company, PacifiCorp Holdings Inc., for $30 per share. Gabelli believed that PacTel stock

should have been valued at $50 per share in the deal.

Although Avalon considers the deal done, Gabelli Asset

Management has 10 days from the closing of the agreement to file a dissent with the state

of Delaware, where Mercom is incorporated.

Also according to Delaware law, Avalon has 100 days after

that to respond.

Avalon is an MSO serving more than 223,000 cable-TV

subscribers in Michigan and 20,000 subscribers in the Northeast.