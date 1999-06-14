Gabbing Gets Together with Surfing

While you're marveling over the simple prospect that more

cable systems will soon carry telephone calls -- some via voice-over-Internet protocol

(VoIP) -- others are already making plans for integrated voice and Web convergence.

This doesn't just mean integrated carriage, but actually

new kinds of multiple-media phone-plus-data services -- and video, too, if it's necessary.

Whether it's Web-enhanced telephony, or voice-enhanced

Web-watching, the combination opens up new prospects for e-commerce, collaborative

entertainment, distance learning, tele-work conferencing and dozens of other applications

-- many of which could be revenue-producing.

These kinds of applications must have been on Intel's mind

when it paid $780 million early this month for Dialogic, which makes software and add-on

cards for "unified" messaging services. It was Intel's second-largest

acquisition ever.

Obviously Intel has its eyes (and ears) on supplying the

servers and desktop (set-top) technology for the hybrid packages heading our way.

Integrated voice-data ventures offer all kinds of

talk-along -- or talk-back -- opportunities for interactive media. Aside from the obvious

online games -- where kibitzers can actually speak, and not just type their remarks -- the

integration will encourage creative, useful collaborations.

Let's say you and several other couples are planning a

Saturday-night outing. Through an Internet conference call, you all log onto a mutual Web

experience from your homes. Everyone is looking at the same Web pages, which are navigated

by one of the participants, who steers through sites that everyone sees simultaneously.

You're also linked together via a voice connection.

Collectively, you browse through Zagat's online restaurant guide (or Sidewalk, or

CitySearch, depending on your preference) and check out Moviefone for show times and

reviews, all the while discussing (by voice) what you have a taste for and who has already

seen which movie.

Phone in your reservations to complete the experience, and

buy tickets online while you're at it. It beats rounds and rounds of phone calls to set up

a casual get-together.

Similar voice-plus-Web collaborations are even more

productive in telecommuting and distance-learning situations -- which will especially

benefit from cable (or DSL) "broadbandwidth" capabilities.

You can imagine the possibilities when teen-agers get into

socializing surf -- comparing personal Web pages (and Web-cam images) amid the group

gossip: System busy!

AT&T actually explored such integrated voice-plus-Web

options several years ago. It sought a differentiating element for its WorldNet

Internet-access service, while also creating a new revenue stream for its telephone

conference-calling business. (Actually, AT&T hoped to integrate all of this with its

"Universal Credit Card," which it subsequently sold off to Citigroup.)

The hybrid package never reached the market, although if

someone at A&T Broadband wanted to reinvent the service, it might have a better chance

in the new Internet-savvy environment.

Voice-plus-Web integration is catching the eye of computer

and telecommunications giants, as well as Silicon Valley start-ups.

OneBox.com popped out of its start-up shell last week,

sketchily unveiling plans for a "free" service that lets users send voice mail

through its existing e-mail system. Although the system does not have text-to-voice or

voice/text conversion (yet), the company promises plenty of other functionality to attract

customers.

In addition to enhanced-usage services (private lines, ICQ

integration, voice-mail-storage services), OneBox.com envisions ad-support and

direct-marketing prospects.

Another even more secretive Bay Area developer, Lipstream,

is looking at customer-service applications to enhance Web shopping. The basic idea is

that a human sales clerk can be available online to answer questions and offer personal

advice or tips during an e-commerce session.

Again, by coordinating with a Web-browsing episode, the

shopper and the salesperson can see the same product and talk simultaneously. Although

labor-intensive, the process could prove especially valuable for customer service

(explanations and online demonstrations) and other situations where on-screen write-ups

are not enough.

Also among the slew of start-ups is TalkStar.com, which

plans to launch its unified voice and Internet-messaging package this fall.

TalkStar (based in Menlo Park, Calif., of all places, at

the edge of SiliValley) is also looking at ad support for its free private-voice-mail

system. It claims to have a media alliance with Chancellor Media (the radio giant) and

technology pacts with Dialogic and RealNetworks.

TalkStar.com recently received funding and marketing

infusions from Nokia Ventures Fund, Oak Investment Partners and Worldview Technology

Partners.

Meanwhile, the traditional giants of telecommunications

technology are accelerating their efforts to integrate voice and Web services.

Lucent Technologies and Ascend Communications have

committed to ensuring interoperability between Lucent's "PacketStar"

Internet-telephony system and Ascend's "MultiVoice" VoIP solution. The pact will

eventually move the relationship into more hybrid services.

Separately, early this month, Lucent unveiled plans for a

wireless VoIP test that will allow customers to use "converged voice and data

applications on wireless IP networks without sacrificing voice quality."

The onslaught of deals and hybrid visions are reminders

that telephony in the broadband era is not just about talking anymore. Multitaskers will

be surfing and gabbing at the same time.

Joan Rivers will be so happy.

I-Way Patrol columnist Gary Arlen encourages the multimedia

version of "Can we talk?"