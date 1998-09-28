Ga. Town Wins $400K, Promise from Falcon

The city of Decatur, Ga., is demanding a price for

approving a franchise transfer from Tele-Communications Inc. to Falcon Cable TV Corp. in a

joint-partnership arrangement.

The city demanded, and got from Falcon, a one-time payment

of $400,000, along with a stipulation that the city will retain a portion of the cable

plant for municipal use.

But the operator said the negotiation was actually a

win-win situation, because the city awarded Falcon a 12-year franchise extension, instead

of the two years that were remaining on the TCI contract.

City fathers said they were delighted with the deal, as it

compels, but does not require, Falcon to upgrade the system, while giving the city a chunk

of change with which to launch telecommunications projects of its own. The city did,

however, reach a noncompete agreement with Falcon.

Regulators are also confident that the transfer will not

result in wholesale rate increases: While they were negotiating with Falcon, they approved

an "equal-playing-field" law locally designed to attract cable competitors.

Cities in Ohio and Michigan used similar legislation to

attract franchise proposals from Ameritech New Media. The Decatur measure has already been

a success: An independent hardwire-cable provider, PCL Cable, has begun overbuilding the

TCI-Falcon plant.

Regulators believe that the head-to-head competition will

make Falcon think twice about boosting its rates by the 11.25 percent allowed by the

Federal Communications Commission as a return on its plant investment.

Decatur is just one of the TCI Alabama properties moving

into the Falcon operation column under the terms of the joint venture between the two

MSOs. But Mike Kempf, vice president for Falcon, said the Decatur situation should not be

a trendsetter for other transfers. The community "had issues" with TCI that

don't exist elsewhere, he added.

The issues, according to Rusty Monroe of Monroe Telecom

Associates, Decatur's cable consultant, included significant operating problems.

Monroe said a performance audit -- which the city hopes to

use for leverage in negotiations with Falcon -- revealed more than 30,000

electrical-safety-code violations for the Decatur plant: That's an average of two per

cable home.

The community also charged TCI with underreporting

franchise-fee revenue and with a lack of reporting of any kind on performance issues.

The $400,000 payment includes fines, liability releases and

other payments, and it will be collected over four years, Kempf said.

The new franchise agreement also differs from the norm in

that it did not extract a rebuild promise from Falcon. But it did set minimum standards

for service in municipal law, and it required Falcon to upgrade its plant to reach those

targets.

"The competitive environment will cause us to go in

the direction that the city would like to see. There's no need to put it in an

agreement," Kempf said.

Kempf added that the operator would have rebuilt

immediately, anyway, to deal with the competitive threat. PCL has already reached

one-third of the community, offering a 60-channel basic service at a lower price than

Falcon. Falcon's system offers 47 basic and premium channels.

The competitor has also differentiated itself by offering

interdiction -- the consumer-friendly technology that addresses homes from poles,

eliminating technical interactivity problems.

Kempf said Falcon will initially use digital compression to

add channels to its lineup, pending a digital rebuild to 750 megahertz down the line.