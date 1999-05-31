FX, Sans Retrans, Renewed by Most MSOs

Even though it didn't have retransmission consent as a

bargaining chip this go-around, FX has renewed carriage deals with MSOs representing about

85 percent of its subscriber base, or 35 million homes, officials said last week.

So far, FX has negotiated long-term renewals with cable

operators including Cable One, Cablevision Systems Corp., Century Communications Corp.,

Cox Communications Inc., InterMedia Partners, The Lenfest Group, Multimedia Cablevision

Inc., the National Cable Television Cooperative and TCA Cable TV Inc.

Last year, big operators Tele-Communications Inc. (now

AT&T Broadband & Internet Services) and MediaOne Group Inc. renewed their FX

agreements.

"The MSOs we are working with recognize the value of

FX in terms of programming and marketing," FX president Peter Liguori said.

FX's charter five-year affiliation deals expire June 1. The

network launched on that date in 1994 with 18 million subscribers -- one of the biggest

launches in recent history.

It was able to rally so many homes in large part because in

exchange for carrying FX, operators obtained retransmission consent to carry Fox-owned or

affiliated TV stations. In addition, MSOs agreed to pay about 25 cents per month, per

subscriber, in license fees for FX.

But FX couldn't offer retransmission consent as a deal

point for its contract renewals. That's because this spring, Fox Television chairman Chase

Carey told Fox affiliates they would be on their own in terms of doing

retransmission-consent deals with cable operators in exchange for carriage.

"The last time around, we assumed your proxy and

negotiated on your behalf," Carey told his station affiliates. "In today's

environment, we believe it is best for each of you to negotiate your

retransmission-consent renewals based on the individual factors affecting your specific

market Therefore, I want to confirm that we will not assume your proxy this time.

We will instead work with you individually to determine a plan for dealing with

retransmission consent in both the short and long term."

Initially, MSOs were griping that FX should cut its license

fee dramatically since retransmission consent was no longer part of the network's package.

But despite those grumblings, FX managed to get most of its cable affiliates back on board

for renewals.

"We secured these renewals focusing solely on the

value of FX overall," said Lindsay Gardner, FX's executive vice president of

affiliate sales and distribution.

FX didn't cut its rate card on the new contract. It has

imposed a modest license-fee increase -- comparable to the rise in the Consumer Price

Index -- that takes its fee to about 28 cents per month, per subscriber, up from 25 cents

or so, according to cable-operator sources.

"The network is competitively priced," Gardner

said.

Instead of retransmission consent, FX in some cases is

getting operators a break in license fees for Fox Sports Net's regional sports services in

exchange for renewal of its own carriage deals, sources said.

FX and Fox Sports Net are part of Fox/Liberty Networks, and

News Corp. is in the process of buying out Liberty Media Group's stake in Fox/Liberty.

Fox's game plan for retransmission consent remains a

mystery to MSOs.

A number of cable operators have received letters from Fox

TV stations during the past month that extend retransmission consent -- which was set to

expire June 1, when the FX deals were up -- until the end of the year.

But the stations haven't told operators what they will be

looking for in exchange for retransmission consent at year's end, when the extensions are

up.

Now, some operators are speculating that the Fox stations

are waiting to possibly trade retransmission consent for carriage of broadcast-digital

channels or of one of Fox's other cable properties.

For example, Fox has joined NBC as a partner in National

Geographic Channel. Perhaps Fox will try to get MSOs to carry NGC in exchange for

retransmission consent.

FX has substantially boosted its amount of original

programming, doubling its investment from last year, Liguori said.

This summer, it will air the Toughman boxing competition on

Fridays, as well as debuting The X Show, a daily late-night talk show, which

premieres June 2.

FX also acquired some high-profile off-network series, such

as NYPD Blue and The X-Files,and it airs some marquee sports

programs.

Cable One, which just renewed with FX, hadn't carried the

service MSO-wide, according to vice president of strategic planning Jerry McKenna. But as

part of its renewal, Cable One will give FX wider carriage "in multichannel deals

that involved going-forward rates" for Fox regional sports networks, McKenna said.

As for the FX renewal, McKenna said, "We felt it was a

fair deal, not a great deal."

Cable One is in the process of picking and negotiating

contracts with 37 cable networks that it plans to carry on all of its systems. Deals have

now been done with about 29 of them, including FX.

While the NCTC renewed its FX deal, the co-op's members

must also renew their deals with the network individually, NCTC senior vice president of

programming Frank Hughes said.

One of the holdouts that hasn't yet renewed its FX deal is

giant Time Warner Cable.