FX Debuts Trailer for ‘Hysterical’ Documentary

Fx has released a video trailer for its documentary movie Hysterical, which premieres on the network on April 2.

The documentary, directed and executive produced by Andrea Nevins, provides a backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women while exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender, said the network.

Comedians appearing in Hysterical include Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.