FTC Files Vs. My Pet TV Execs

Washington -- In a broad crackdown on allegedly fraudulent

entertainment-business ventures, federal officials last week charged two cable networks

with bilking investors and illegally diverting funds.

In a civil complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for

the Central District of California, the Federal Trade Commission said a service intended

to provide "educational, nonviolent" children's programming, called

Children's Cable Network, used telemarketers to induce 1,200 consumers to invest in

$10,000 increments.

Except for $2.3 million that was set aside for capital

investment, most of the $16.5 million that was raised was disbursed to company officers

and the telemarketers, the FTC alleged.

The agency named Michael Marcovsky, former CCN president

and president of the affiliate My Pet TV network, and Sheldon Altfeld, vice president of

My Pet TV, as defendants.

When the network failed to get off the ground, the FTC

charged, the defendants then illegally diverted the leftover money -- $650,000 -- to My

Pet TV. The FTC also said the defendants lied to investors, falsely claiming that the

network was broadcasting on Oasis TV.

The court has appointed a corporate receiver and issued a

temporary restraining order, freezing the defendants' assets.

The complaint against Marcovsky and My Pet TV was one of 60

that the FTC filed against entertainment businesses last week, according to the Securities

and Exchange Commission and the North American Securities Administrators Association.

A preliminary injunction hearing in the My Pet TV case is

set for today (Aug. 17) in Los Angeles.

Neither Altfeld nor Marcovsky could be reached for comment

last week.

States News Service