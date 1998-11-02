FrontierVision Buys Maine Systems

Denver -- FrontierVision Partners L.P. said it closed a

deal to buy State Cable TV Corp.'s Maine and New Hampshire cable assets, with 75,000

subscribers.

FrontierVision -- which surpasses 700,000 subscribers with

the acquisition -- reported previously that the acquisition price was $188.8 million, or a

little more than $2,500 per subscriber. The systems include ones in Augusta, Maine, and

Conway, N.H. Daniels & Associates represented FrontierVision.

FrontierVision chief financial officer Jack Koo said the

State Cable systems are a good fit with the company's existing Maine operations.

FrontierVision now has 170,000 subscribers in Maine, or about 60 percent of the

state's total, and the company's New England cluster is now more than 250,000

subscribers.

FrontierVision and Maine Internetworks Inc., an

Internet-service provider, recently announced their new cable-modem service in Camden and

Rockland, Maine. The companies said the service, called "Quicksilver," would

roll out in other FrontierVision cable territories in Maine later in 1998 and into 1999.

FrontierVision said Kathy Hounsell, currently State

Cable's vice president of customer service, will run its central Maine region.