Fremont Adapts Service Codes to @Home

Responding to consumer complaints, the Fremont, Calif.,

City Council voted to extend its video customer-service standards to apply to the

Excite@Home Corp. cable-modem service.

The standards, approved by a 4-0 vote, set minimum

acceptable levels for customer contact and repair. For instance, 95 percent of calls to

Excite@Home must be answered in 30 seconds or less, and service appointments must be

offered in four-hour windows.

Compliance must be tracked and reported to the city,

including the number of calls that must be referred from the local service center in

Redwood City, Calif., to computer experts in Denver. But the rules won't address

acceptable speed for the high-speed service.

"We thought [the standards] are perfectly reasonable.

They've been our internal model since early this year," said Andrew Johnson,

executive director of communications for AT&T Broadband & Internet Services in

California.

Fremont suffered widely publicized system crashes and

slowdowns earlier this year. Users who pay premium rates (about $50 per month) for speed

were angered at frequent episodes of sluggish performance. Worse, many could not get

through on the phones for help.

"In the past, you could spend two hours on hold. I

know some users who bought speakerphones just to deal with the call center," said Dan

Calic, chairman of the Fremont @Home users' group. He and other customers met with

AT&T Broadband and Fremont city representatives throughout the summer to come up with

service standards.

Although the standards mirror federal guidelines, the

community added a few localized requirements.

Fremont's standards allow new users to set up service

accounts with checks or cash, instead of only by credit card. Also, e-mail is not defined

as a method of communication in the federal act. The city added that and set a deadline

for Excite@Home to respond to online complaints.

The local rules are a bit more lenient than standards

proposed by Calic. He wanted a regulation to allow users to return to the same technical

assistant, by separate phone number or e-mail, should a problem persist. Users also

suggested a third-party review of plant performance.

But city staff members did not recommend mandating access

speeds, Fremont administrative analyst Dan Schoenholz said.

"You can't legislate speed," Johnson said.

"We'll be responsible for our network, but we can't be responsible for the

whole Internet cloud."

AT&T Broadband tests performance every 10 minutes on

its plant, he said, adding, "We'll keep [the users' group] up to date, but

we can't agree to any speed standards."

Even as the standards were under development, service

improved, Calic said. "They have taken great strides. There's been tremendous

improvement on incoming calls Hold time at times is down to nothing."